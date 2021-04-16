ShopRite Debuts Fresh to Table Store-Within-A-Store Concept

The ShopRite in Brookdale, New Jersey, is meeting the needs of overwhelmed home cooks during the pandemic by debuting the banner's Fresh to Table store-within-a-store concept, where shoppers can find fresh, on-trend foods; easy-to-prepare recipes and ingredients; and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats.

Designed within the store’s existing footprint, the approximately 1,400-square-foot Fresh to Table space reinvents the produce and fresh departments to provide high-quality options and ingredients for shoppers looking for a one-stop-shop meal experience. These include sections with ready-to-cook items (“Prep & Eat”), ready-to-heat and -serve items (“Heat & Eat”) and ready-to-eat meals (“Grab & Eat”). The multipurpose space will also feature innovative items from ShopRite’s private label products, including the Bowl & Basket and Wholesome Pantry lines.

The Fresh to Table experience also features the latest in integrated technology such as online ordering via ShopRite’s Order Express app, which allows customers to order ahead of time for express pickup or for delivery via DoorDash. Additionally, shoppers can access Fresh to Table options through the store’s ShopRite from Home online service.

Fresh to Table couldn’t come at a better time. A new nationwide Kitchen Confidence study from Pampered Chef demonstrates how Americans are seeking better mealtime solutions and cooking alternatives when they're in a pinch. Seven in 10 Americans reported that providing a healthy, nutritious meal and enjoying a meal while connecting with loved ones are the most enjoyable phases of mealtime.



Some additional highlights of the Fresh to Table shopping experience include:

A One Stop Dinner Shop area offers shoppers a selection of recipes featuring two five-ingredient entrée suggestions, as well as a third option for a themed “mix-and-match” dinner, such as “Lasagna Night” or “Seafood Supper Night.” Selections are crafted and curated by ShopRite chefs and registered dietitians. The easy-to-prepare meals change weekly, and are featured on The Recipe Shop at ShopRite.com . They can also be accessed by scanning QR codes on in-store digital screens.

The Tasty & Trending section highlights on-trend and seasonal foods. Items change frequently, and are selected by ShopRite chefs and registered dietitians with the goal of inspiring customers to explore unique meal options that are procured from departments across the store, including meat, seafood, produce and bakery.



The Fresh to Table launch is one of the many changes taking place at Brookdale ShopRite as the 75-year-old supermarket undergoes a store-wide renovation that began last fall and continues through July 2021. When completed, the supermarket will have added nearly 20,000 additional square feet to the store, completely remodeled the interior and parts of the exterior, added 100 new parking spaces, and launched a full wellness center, featuring a pharmacy. Additionally, a full juice bar serviced by The Juice Press store will be available for customers.

“The Brookdale ShopRite has been an important part of the community for generations, and we’re excited to introduce the Fresh to Table concept to our customers as part of our newly renovated store,” said Neil Greenstein, a third-generation grocer and owner of the store. “Whether shoppers are looking for fresh-from-the-oven prepared meals, or already prepped ingredients to make their meals come together quickly, we’re confident that the Fresh to Table section will meet the needs of our customers and delight them with an innovative and exciting new shopping experience.”

Brookdale is the latest ShopRite to introduce the Fresh to Table concept, joining ShopRite locations in Greenwich and Burlington, New Jersey, and Monroe, New York, that have successfully launched this reimagined shopping experience.

A store-within-a-store concept has been a popular strategy for food retailers. Last year, a Ball's Price Chopper store in Kansas City, Missouri, debuted a store-within-a-store CBD concept with CBD manufacturer American Shaman. Meanwhile, Kroger tested out the store-within-a-store concept in Walgreens by bringing 2,300 grocery products, as well as meal kits, to the pharmacy store chain.

ShopRite is a registered trademark of Keasbey, New Jersey-based retailer-owned cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. With nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. Wakefern is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 listing of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables. Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3 on PG's list, while Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens is No. 4.