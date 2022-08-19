ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey

RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.

“Fresh to Table offers a whole new way for customers to access fresh foods and take home easy-to-prepare meals,” said Dominick J. Romano, VP and COO of Ledgewood, N.J.-based RoNetco Supermarkets. “The combination of wholesome seasonal foods, an outstanding variety of products and convenience is designed to help our customers find the meal solutions they are looking for at the best possible price.”

Designed within the store’s existing footprint, Fresh to Table reinvents and reimagines traditional produce and fresh departments to provide inspired, high-quality options and ingredients for shoppers looking for a one-stop-shop meal experience. These include sections with ready-to-cook items (“Prep & Eat”), ready-to-heat and serve items (“Heat & Eat”), and ready-to-eat meals (“Grab & Eat”).

The Fresh to Table concept also features foods from ShopRite’s private label lines, including Bowl & Basket and Wholesome Pantry products. Other highlights of the Fresh to Table shopping experience include items and ingredients curated by ShopRite chefs and registered dietitians that have been procured from departments across the store, including meat, seafood, produce and bakery.

The Fresh to Table concept can now be found at the following RoNetco Supermarkets locations:

The ShopRite of Newton: 125 Water Street, Newton

The ShopRite of Sparta: 18 North Village Boulevard, Sparta

The ShopRite of Byram - 90-80 Route 206 North, Byram Township

The ShopRite of Mansfield: 1965 Route 57 West and Allen Road, Mansfield Township

The ShopRite of Succasunna: 281-031 Route 10 and Commerce Boulevard, Succasunna

These stores join other New Jersey ShopRite stores in Bloomfield, Greenwich and Burlington that feature the Fresh to Table experience. Up in New York state, the ShopRite of Warwick debuted Fresh to Table last month.

Digital components such as ShopRite Order Express are available for customers to pre-order meals online, and distinctive signage and designated checkouts make the Fresh to Table in-store experience easy and intuitive for visitors.

Family-owned RoNetco Supermarkets has been part of Wakefern Food Corp. since 1956 and employs approximately 2,000 associates. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern comprises close to 50 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 listing of North America’s top food and consumables retailers in North America.