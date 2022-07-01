Wakefern Makes a Move With Key Leaders

It’s been a busy few weeks, personnel-wise, for Wakefern Food Corp. The retailer-owned cooperative shared several leadership changes across its business that spans many parts of the East Coast.

There’s one retirement in the mix, as SVP of retail excellence Brett Wing steps down after 45 years in the food industry. He spent seven years at Wakefern, where he is credited with leading the company through challenging times in a competitive environment.

Wakefern also announced a spate of promotions, including the elevation of Kevin McDonnell to president of Price Rite Marketplace. Now on Wakefern’s executive staff reporting to President and COO Joseph Sheridan, he will continue to lead the 60-store banner and spearhead sales and advertising programs, retail store operations, real estate and facilities management.

Also moving up is Ryan Maloney, who first joined the company as an intern in 2009 and has been tapped as VP, retail services and member initiatives. His responsibilities include new member integration and all facets of merchandising.

Danny Perriello will take over Maloney’s most recent position as director of retail operations. Following this promotion, Perriello will oversee computer generated ordering, retail labor management and the retail operations shared services program. He joined Wakefern in 2009 following a 14-year stint at Village Supermarkets, Inc.

Likewise ascending in the organization are Dan Tarnopol and Michael Day. Tarnopol has been promoted to VP, site development, real estate and member services. He most recently served as director of site development and real estate and, before that, was corporate counsel in the co-op’s legal department.

Tarnopol reports to Michael Day, who also got a bump to group VP of strategic planning, business development and member services. Prior to this move, Day led efforts to identify new cooperative members and support the membership through business and financial planning services.

“It is with mixed emotions that I share the news of a valued leader who is retiring, while also announcing the exciting advancement of five Wakefern executives committed to the continued growth and excellence of our cooperative,” said Sheridan of the business moves.

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern comprises more than 40 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 listing of North America’s top food and consumables retailers in North America.