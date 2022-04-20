Zallie-Somerset to Break Ground on ShopRite of Center Square Plaza

Zallie-Somerset Inc. will begin construction on the newest and one of the largest ShopRite stores in New Jersey’s Gloucester County when it breaks ground on the ShopRite of Center Square Plaza in Woolwich Township on April 26. The future store, located at the corner of Center Square Road and Auburn Road in an area of high population growth, will measure more than 75,000 square feet.

Westville, N.J.-based general contractor Lynmar Builders and Blackwood, N.J.-based refrigeration, HVAC and lighting provider Cold Technology have teamed with Zallie-Somerset to build and equip the new store.

“Building a store from the ground up will allow us to design every aspect of the store to meet the needs of today’s grocery shopper,” said David Zallie, president of Clementon, N.J.-based Zallie-Somerset, a member of retailer-owned cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. “We’re doing that with ShopRite of Center Square Plaza to provide the area’s residents with the very best ShopRite experience.”

Slated to open in March 2023, ShopRite of Center Square Plaza will feature a kitchen to support a full range of prepared and catered food services, reflecting a steady trend over the past decade of customer interest in ready-to-eat foods, while a full-sized ShopRite From Home department will enable the store to meet rising demand for grocery delivery and pickup. The store will also offer an indoor/outdoor sit-down café, floral and gift department, and a bakery, among other amenities

“This is such an exciting project for Woolwich Township,” said Woolwich Township Mayor Craig Frederick. “The highly anticipated opening of ShopRite of Center Square – and the retailers that will follow – will give the residents of our growing community more services and more choices.”

Zallie-Somerset currently owns and operates 11 ShopRite Supermarkets, 10 in South Jersey and one in Philadelphia.

The largest retailer-owned grocery cooperative in the United States. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 361 supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 listing of North America’s top food and consumables retailers in North America.