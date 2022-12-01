Wakefern Aims to Elevate Post-Purchase Experience

Wakefern Food Corp. is adopting receipt marketing technology designed to enhance the post-purchase experience for shoppers.

The grocery chain has partnered with flexEngage to offer personalized digital receipts for in-store and online purchases, making the digital receipt program more enticing for customers.

“As our customers’ digital engagement continues to grow, the flexEngage and Wakefern partnership will elevate the post purchase experience,” said Elizabeth Goodbread, director of digital commerce for Wakefern. “More dynamic, personalized messaging enhances the digital journey and drives loyalty.”

FlexEngage pledges to deliver custom-made transactional communications that reduce churn for brand-driven retailers. The company has previously teamed up with GNC, Hy-Vee and The Vitamin Shoppe to turn their POS into a marketing machine, multiplying the number of repeat purchases and extending their customer lifetime value.

The partnership with flexEngage wasn't the only one Wakefern announced on Jan. 12.

The company also announced it has teamed with Grocery TV, which will add 4,000 point-of-sale displays to the digital advertising network. The company aims to make in-store retail media more accessible to brands. Its inventory is available on major supply-side platforms — allowing media buyers to easily launch, manage and track the performance of their campaigns on demand-side platforms (DSPs) like The Trade Desk and Yahoo DSP similar to how they would online.

"As an industry leader in grocery retail, Wakefern is an incredible partner for our network," said Marlow Nickell, CEO at Grocery TV. "We're excited to be working with them and to increase Grocery TV's presence in the Northeast including major cities like New York."

In just four years, Grocery TV partnered with nearly every major grocery wholesaler in the country. Major brands across all industries have leveraged their place-based digital advertising network to consistently reach their audience in high-traffic retail locations.

The largest retailer-owned grocery cooperative in the United States. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 361 supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 listing of North America’s top food and consumables retailers in North America.