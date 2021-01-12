Schnucks 1st to Offer GetUpside’s Receiptless Check-In Feature

As well as introducing GetUpside’s cashback solution at all of its stores, Schnuck Markets Inc. has revealed that it will be the first grocer to use the technology provider’s Check In feature.

Schnucks shoppers can use the free GetUpside mobile app to take advantage of personalized cashback promotions of up to 20%. GetUpside’s new Check In feature at the grocer's stores makes earning cashback even more simple for customers. Instead of snapping and submitting a picture of a receipt, they can just click “Check in” and GetUpside will verify each transaction.

“Schnucks is proud to be the first grocer to launch GetUpside’s Check-In to ensure our customers get the best value from their in-store experience without changing anything about how they shop,” said Bob Hardester, the grocer’s chief information and supply chain officer. “GetUpside helps us focus on our customers’ needs while allowing them to get cash back on their everyday purchases.”

“Schnucks is an industry-leading retailer who continues to innovate for their customers,” noted Tyler Renaghan, VP of grocery at Washington, D.C.-based GetUpside. “This partnership not only benefits the millions of Schnucks shoppers, but also provides Schnucks with proven profit and impactful data-driven insights that help them better serve their customers.”

GetUpside is also used by such regional food retailers as Cardenas Markets in California and Lunds & Byerlys in Twin Cities area. The solution personalizes each shopper’s promotion based on its machine-learning algorithms, and historical customer data that every grocer already has. This enables shoppers to earn two to three times more cashback compared with comparable apps, according to the company.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 111 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs 13,000 associates. The company is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.