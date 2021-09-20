Hy-Vee Adopts New Receipt Marketing Technology

Hy-Vee Inc. has chosen flexEngage to deploy its receipt marketing technology across all of the Midwestern grocer's stores. The provider of dynamic receipt and transactional communications will enable Hy-Vee to personalize, monetize and manage all of the marketing content on in-store receipts and e-commerce order notifications.

In conjunction with the grocer's current content providers such as Quotient, flexEngage will place targeted marketing content and manufacturer offers to shoppers on Hy-Vee receipts, opening up the opportunity to personalize a critically relevant marketing channel.

Hy-Vee recently beefed up its digital media partnership with Quotient to deliver off-site media services and experiences, digital promotions, measurement, and granular targeting through the new Hy-Vee Digital Media Network.

“We are excited to partner with flexEngage because of their flexibility and robust receipt marketing platform. We believe they provide our company with a valuable tool that will help our retail media team create new revenue streams, all while providing consumer savings and a better shopping experience,” said Joe Hammond, group VP of marketing at Hy-Vee.

“We are beyond thrilled that Hy-Vee has chosen to work with our company. For over 10 years, flexEngage has provided proven post-purchase engagement solutions to specialty retailers. Hy-Vee’s selection demonstrates how innovative grocery retailers can also take advantage of our platform to launch new solutions that improve customer engagements while also creating new monetization channels,” said Tomas Diaz, CEO of flexEngage Inc.

Orlando, Fla.-based flexEngage delivers custom-made transactional communications that reduce churn for brand-driven retailers. Other customers such as GNC, FiveBelow and VitaminShoppe chose the company's white-glove service to turn their point of sale into a marketing machine, multiply the number of repeat purchases and extend their customer lifetime value.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee has a team of 86,000 employees and operates more than 280 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, with sales of $11 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.