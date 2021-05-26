Hy-Vee, Quotient Team on Off-Site Media, Digital Promos

Hy-Vee Inc. has beefed up its partnership with digital media and promotions technology company Quotient to deliver off-site media services and experiences, digital promotions, measurement and granular targeting through its new Hy-Vee Digital Media Network.

Off-site media services include display, digital out-of-home and social media. Brands can access and use Quotient’s data to effectively target shoppers with relevant offers while ensuring the right offer goes to the right customer at the right time. The Hy-Vee/Quotient partnership will enable brands to monitor the success of their campaigns, including return on ad spend and return on promotion spend. Further, Quotient can offer Hy-Vee and its advertisers insight into how campaigns are performing when compared with sales. ­

Quotient’s Retailer Promotions Platform powers digital coupons via Hy-Vee’s website, Hy-Vee.com, to give shoppers a more personalized and convenient digital experience. Hy-Vee is also the latest retailer to deploy Quotient’s new Promotion Amplification solution, which combines retailer point-of-sale and loyalty card data with weekly retailer sales and offers.

The platform will enable Quotient’s thousands of consumer packaged goods brand clients to boost reach and engagement among Hy-Vee shoppers with promotions and brand content. The aim of the partnership is to provide a seamless experience and higher value for consumers while spurring measurable sales both in-store and online for brands.

“Quotient brings us a winning combination of industry expertise, scale, technology and data to more strategically reach and serve our customers,” noted Jessica Ringena, chief digital officer and SVP of Hy-Vee. “The personalized savings that this partnership will bring to our customers further expands on our promise to deliver great value and exceptional service.”

“We’re thrilled that Hy-Vee has looked to Quotient to power the next generation of its digital savings platform to provide more value to brands as well as shoppers,” said Steven Boal, CEO of Mountain View, Calif.-based Quotient, whose other clients include Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, Albertsons, CVS, Dollar General, and Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. “The partnership comes as part of the continued expansion of Quotient’s retailer network, which captures point-of-sale data and enables intelligent targeting for brand campaigns.”

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while CVS, Albertsons, Ahold Delhaize USA and Dollar General are Nos. 7, 8, 10 and 15, respectively, on PG’s list.