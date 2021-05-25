Hy-Vee Opens Store in Twin Cities Area, Plans Other Expansions

Hy-Vee, Inc. is opening a new 77,000-square-foot store in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area on May 25.

The location in Spring Lake Park, Minn., reflects the different ways today’s consumers shop, with a dedicated Hy-Vee Mealtime area as well onsite casual dining options from Walhburgers, Nori Sushi and Mia Pizza. The store features expansive fresh produce and meat departments and a well-stocked beer, wine and spirits section complete with a wine tasting area and a cigar humidor. Beyond foodservice-at-retail offerings, the new Hy-Vee includes other co-located brands such as DSW shoes and Joe Fresh clothing.

Hy-Vee continues its expansion in that region with another planned store opening in Maplewood, Minn., in June. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based retailer is also expected to unveil a new flagship location in Grimes, Iowa, in September, which reportedly will include a food hall, DSW shoes and the chain’s first in-store nail salon run by Columbus, Ohio-based W Nail Bar.

While the chain grows its physical store presence, Hy-Vee is also getting personal with shoppers. Earlier this month, Hy-Vee announced that its dietitians will offer free one-hour nutrition counseling sessions for Iowa seniors in partnership with the Iowa Department on Aging. The retailer continues to administer COVID-19 vaccines, including a recent partnership with the world’s largest truckstop, Iowa 80 Truckstop, which resulted in 230 vaccinations in a pop-up clinic. Masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated employee and shoppers at Hy-Vee locations, unless locally mandated.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.