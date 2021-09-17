Hy-Vee Offers Pharmacy Technician Apprenticeship

Hy-Vee Inc. is introducing a new pharmacy technician apprenticeship, which is designed to prepare pharmacy technicians with the required training and resources to become nationally certified to administer vaccinations such as the COVID-19 and flu vaccines. The apprenticeship is free for all interested Hy-Vee pharmacy technicians and can be completed in as short a time as eight months, depending on state requirements, while the technicians work at the grocer’s pharmacies. The move comes as the company seeks to hire 2,000 full- and part-time pharmacy technicians to help support the more than 275 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state market area.

“The role of pharmacy technicians has never been more integral than today, especially as we prepare for the upcoming flu season and expected authorization of COVID-19 vaccine boosters,” noted Kristin Williams, Hy-Vee’s EVP and chief health officer. “Our new apprenticeship program offers the opportunity for pharmacy technicians to advance their experience and career in the pharmacy field and work for a company that offers amazing benefits, competitive wages and flexible scheduling.”

Both certified and noncertified Hy-Vee pharmacy technicians can process prescriptions, dispense medications and assist patients, among other tasks. Those interested can go online to find out about available technician positions in their areas.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee has a team of 86,000 employees and operates more than 280 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, with sales of $11 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.