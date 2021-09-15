Hy-Vee Helps Administer COVID Monoclonal Antibodies

Hy-Vee subsidiaries Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions and Amber Specialty Pharmacy have launched a COVID-19 response specifically to assist hospitals and physicians throughout the United States with dispensing and coordinating administration of Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment to eligible patients.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Regeneron is proven to reduce viral levels and improve symptoms in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients. As COVID-19 infections continue, hospitals and doctors are working with pharmacies to help treat infected and exposed patients who are eligible to receive Regeneron.

For best results, the treatment should be received as soon as possible or within 10 days of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. It’s also authorized for post-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19 individuals who aren’t fully vaccinated or who aren’t expected to mount an adequate immune response to complete vaccination.

Regeneron is available in a clinical setting or as an in-home treatment, and requires a one-hour observation period. The treatment is covered by insurance plans and Medicare.

Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions have 21 locations across the United States and Puerto Rico. All locations are licensed to administer the Regeneron antibody treatment.

“Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions are proud to be part of the COVID-19 response, positively impacting the lives of the communities we serve,” said Kristin Williams, president of Omaha, Neb.-based Amber Specialty Pharmacy and chief health officer of Hy-Vee Inc.

Amber Specialty Pharmacy provides specialized care for people with chronic, complex medical conditions, while Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions, an independent specialty pharmacy operating primarily in Hy-Vee’s eight state region, specializes in oral therapies, injectables and home-infusion services, supporting patients’ medical, emotional, financial and administrative needs.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee has a team of 86,000 employees and operates more than 280 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, with sales of $11 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.