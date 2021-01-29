Hy-Vee CEO Randy Edeker Receives Pharmacy Award

The Iowa Pharmacy Association (IPA) board of trustees and legislative advisory committee have presented the 2021 Legislative Champion Award to Hy-Vee Chairman, CEO and President Randy Edeker. The executive was honored for his role on Iowa’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board Public Health and Healthcare Workgroup, which was formed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including his leadership in promoting the role of pharmacy in advancing public health and responding to the pandemic.

“Randy Edeker’s dedication and advocacy for the profession of pharmacy is greatly valued and this award recognizes that important work,” noted Kate Gainer, EVP and CEO of the Des Moines-based IPA.

“The work that our pharmacists are doing every day to serve our Iowa communities has never been more important than now,” observed Edeker. “Because of the pharmacy network we have throughout Iowa, we have been able to increase COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccine distribution, while also providing the traditional pharmacy services that so many Iowans rely upon. When we allow our pharmacists to perform at the top of their license, then we can provide the best care to Iowans across all communities.”

The Legislative Champion Award was created last year to recognize an IPA member who has shown exemplary service by teaming with IPA to advance the profession of pharmacy through advocacy.

Hy-Vee operates more than 1,000 pharmacists across its eight-state Midwestern market area. It’s also the parent company of Omaha, Nebraska-based Vivid Clear Rx, which offers affordable pharmacy benefits management services to Hy-Vee’s 88,000-plus associates as well as to other employers, and Omaha-based Amber Specialty Pharmacy. The grocer has provided pharmacy services for more than 50 years.

With sales of $11 billion annually, employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 275 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The company is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.