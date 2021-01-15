Hy-Vee to Offer COVID-19 Rapid Antibody Testing at 250+ Locations

Hy-Vee Inc. will begin offering COVID-19 rapid antibody testing at more than 250 of its pharmacy locations across the Midwest on Jan. 18, with patients able to receive same-day test results in as few as 15 minutes.

The rapid antibody test is available for patients who want to learn whether they have been previously infected with COVID-19 in the past and aren't currently experiencing symptoms. The test helps assess if patients have antibodies — the proteins a person’s body makes to fight infections — to the virus that causes COVID-19.

The rapid antibody test doesn't show if a patient has a current infection, because it can take one to three weeks after infection to make antibodies, so the test shouldn’t be used as a method to diagnose COVID-19.

Testing will be available at Hy-Vee locations in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Patients wanting to make an appointment for the test must register online and select “antibody test” to schedule a time and location and receive a test voucher. Testing dates and times vary by location. The test costs $25 and can be purchased with health savings accounts and flexible spending accounts.

Tests will be administered inside the Hy-Vee Pharmacy by a trained Hy-Vee Pharmacy team member using a finger stick to collect a small blood sample. Results will be sent to the patient via email that same day.

Children 6 years or older can be tested with the rapid antibody test when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian. All patients are required to wear a mask during the testing process.

For patients who would like to be tested for current COVID-19 infection, Hy-Vee continues to offer free COVID-19 lab testing (molecular PCR) outside more than 180 pharmacy locations in coordination with Dallas-based eTrueNorth. Results for the lab testing are usually available in three to five business days.

Hy-Vee also offers rapid antigen testing via an outside, drive-thru testing process at 59 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations, with results available the same day. The drive-up testing in designated areas of parking lots allows patients to remain in their vehicles.

With sales of $11 billion annually, employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 275 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.