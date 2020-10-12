Hy-Vee Providing Same-Day COVID Tests at 47 Locations

Hy-Vee Inc. is offering rapid antigen COVID-19 testing at 47 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations in an outdoor drive-thru process. The first 18 locations will begin testing on Dec. 10, with the rest slated to start over the next two weeks. Patients will receive same-day test results in as little time as one to two hours after undergoing the test.

Cost for the test varies by pharmacy location. Hy-Vee is currently accepting testing payment only by credit or debit card at the testing site. Patients must register ahead of time online to schedule a testing time and location, and to receive a test voucher number to bring to the appointment. While registering, patients can view the testing cost for their particular location.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released clarifying guidance for rapid antigen testing. According to this guidance, the only people eligible for this kind of test are those who are asymptomatic, or who are asymptomatic with a known or reported exposure in the last 14 days.

Each Hy-Vee pharmacy offering the rapid antigen test will have testing windows between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Children 6 years old and up can receive the rapid antigen test when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian. The testing process is expected to take less than two minutes, during which patients will be asked to lower their mask below their nose. The drive-up testing areas in designated areas of parking lots allow patients to remain in their vehicles. After testing is completed, patients will receive results by email.

The rapid antigen testing is in addition to Hy-Vee’s current free COVID-19 lab testing (molecular PCR) offered outside more than 180 pharmacy locations in coordination with Fort Worth, Texas-based eTrueNorth. Results for this test are usually available in three to five business days.

The testing will be available at select locations in Iowa (19), Illinois (10), Kansas (three), Minnesota (five), Missouri (four), Nebraska (three), South Dakota (two) and Wisconsin (one).

In other recent COVID-19 testing news, Albertsons Cos. and the Kroger Co. have both introduced at-home tests, and Kroger has rolled out 15-minute rapid antibody tests.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Cincinnati-based Kroger and Bosie, Idaho-based Albertsons are Nos. 3 and 8, respectively, on PG’s list.