Family-Operated ShopRite Opens on New York's Long Island
Shoppers will find fresh bake and floral shops, a seafood department stocked with daily deliveries, a meat department staffed with trained butchers, a fresh produce department, prepared meals and a sushi station. The new ShopRite also includes a kosher bakery under the supervision of KOF-K Kosher Certification, and an in-store Nuts Factory featuring a variety of specialty nuts and unique sweet treats.
With an emphasis on reducing its eco-footprint, the store incorporates energy-efficient refrigeration and LED lighting throughout. Shoppers will also appreciate the convenient self-checkout lanes and wider aisles. The store is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Those interested in applying for positions at the new store can visit the career opportunities section of ShopRite.com or visit the new store location. The store will employ approximately 250 full- and part-time associates.
Retailer-owned cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. consists of close to 50 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.
Wakefern was recently named a top revenue-earning co-op by National Cooperative Bank (NCB). The annual “NCB Co-op 100” report gave Wakefern/Shoprite the No. 4 spot in the grocery sector after the company earned $11.8 billion in revenue.
Together with its member companies, Keasbey, N.J.,-based Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 listing of North America’s top food and consumables retailers in North America.