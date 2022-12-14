Family-Operated ShopRite Opens on New York's Long Island

Wakefern Food Corp.’s ShopRite banner held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 11 for a new 65,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art supermarket, the ShopRite of Huntington Commons, in Huntington, N.Y.

Located in the Huntington Commons shopping center at 839 New York Avenue, the full-service ShopRite store is owned and operated by the Greenfield family, third- and fourth- generation grocers who own five other ShopRites on New York’s Long Island. The family’s newest store offers a kosher bakery, a prepared food department with restaurant-quality meals, and a large selection of fresh produce and organic, gluten-free and local products.

[Read more: “Wakefern Expands Online EBT SNAP Payments Via Instacart"]

“We are proud to open our latest ShopRite store in Huntington and excited to bring ShopRite value and quality foods and products to the community,” said Seth Greenfield, co-president of Greenfield’s ShopRite, who operates the family’s ShopRite stores with his father, Jon. “Long Island is home to our longtime family business, and we are grateful for the continued support from the community.”