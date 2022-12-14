Advertisement
Family-Operated ShopRite Opens on New York's Long Island

65,000-square-foot supermarket offers in-store Nuts Factory, Kosher bakery, and more
ShopRite of Huntington Commons is owned and operated by the Greenfield family, third- and fourth- generation grocers who own five other ShopRites on New York's Long Island.

Wakefern Food Corp.’s ShopRite banner held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 11 for a new 65,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art supermarket, the ShopRite of Huntington Commons, in Huntington, N.Y.

Located in the Huntington Commons shopping center at 839 New York Avenue, the full-service ShopRite store is owned and operated by the Greenfield family, third- and fourth- generation grocers who own five other ShopRites on New York’s Long Island. The family’s newest store offers a kosher bakery, a prepared food department with restaurant-quality meals, and a large selection of fresh produce and organic, gluten-free and local products.

“We are proud to open our latest ShopRite store in Huntington and excited to bring ShopRite value and quality foods and products to the community,” said Seth Greenfield, co-president of Greenfield’s ShopRite, who operates the family’s ShopRite stores with his father, Jon. “Long Island is home to our longtime family business, and we are grateful for the continued support from the community.”

The ShopRite in Huntington, N.Y., features an in-store Nuts Factory with a variety of specialty nuts and unique sweet treats.

Shoppers will find fresh bake and floral shops, a seafood department stocked with daily deliveries, a meat department staffed with trained butchers, a fresh produce department, prepared meals and a sushi station. The new ShopRite also includes a kosher bakery under the supervision of KOF-K Kosher Certification, and an in-store Nuts Factory featuring a variety of specialty nuts and unique sweet treats.  

The new ShopRite includes a kosher bakery under the supervision of KOF-K Kosher Certification.

With an emphasis on reducing its eco-footprint, the store incorporates energy-efficient refrigeration and LED lighting throughout. Shoppers will also appreciate the convenient self-checkout lanes and wider aisles. The store is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Those interested in applying for positions at the new store can visit the career opportunities section of ShopRite.com or visit the new store location. The store will employ approximately 250 full- and part-time associates.

The full-service 65,000-square-foot ShopRite is located in the Huntington Commons shopping center at 839 New York Avenue.

Retailer-owned cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. consists of close to 50 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

Wakefern was recently named a top revenue-earning co-op by National Cooperative Bank (NCB). The annual “NCB Co-op 100” report gave Wakefern/Shoprite the No. 4 spot in the grocery sector after the company earned $11.8 billion in revenue.

Together with its member companies, Keasbey, N.J.,-based Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 listing of North America’s top food and consumables retailers in North America.

