ShopRite, EVgo Bring Fast-Charging Stations to Northern New Jersey Drivers

Supporting Wakefern Food Corp.’s electric vehicle (EV) charging initiative, the Brookdale ShopRite banner, at 1409 Broad Street in Bloomfield, N.J., hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 14 to debut a new EV fast-charging station in the store’s parking lot.

Provided by EVgo Inc., the new station features charging from 100 kilowatts up to 350 kilowatts and can serve four vehicles simultaneously. The station was funded through the PSE&G Electric Vehicle Charging Program, which is designed to support the deployment of EV chargers for a range of customers. This latest launch is part of a push to install and offer charging stations in communities where ShopRite stores operate.

“We are excited to work with EVgo to unveil this new charging station for our ShopRite customers and the people of Bloomfield,” said Neil Greenstein, a third-generation grocer and owner and operator of Brookdale ShopRite. “We recently completed an extensive renovation of the Brookdale store, and the next step was providing a fast electric vehicle charging station in our parking lot. At ShopRite, we are always looking for ways to provide the best possible shopping experience for our customers, and making it easier for people to charge their electric vehicles is part of that commitment.”

The new EVgo charging station is available to both customers shopping in-store and people in the community. EVgo fast-charging stations are compatible with all fast-charge capable EV models currently on the market. EV drivers can easily initiate a fast-charging session on the network with the EVgo app, EVgo program card (RFID card), EVgo Autocharge+ or a credit card. All drivers with an EVgo account can also earn points toward a charging credit through EVgo Rewards.

As ShopRite’s parent company, Wakefern is currently working with its members and stores to identify additional locations for public charging stations.

“Wakefern’s electric vehicle charging initiative is important to the cooperative and our supermarket banners. This is an ambitious effort to work with providers to bring this critical infrastructure to many of our stores and communities,” said Andrew Pittel, manager of real estate at Wakefern.

“EVgo builds charging stations in convenient locations where drivers can charge their EV while completing their everyday activities, like going to the grocery store,” noted Stacy Huston, director of portfolio accounts at Los Angeles-based EVgo. “As more drivers transition to electric vehicles, EVgo is excited to expand partnerships with site hosts like Brookdale ShopRite to increase access to EV charging and build more infrastructure in communities in New Jersey and beyond.”

The EVgo network has more than 850 public fast-charging locations and serves 60-plus metropolitan areas across more than 30 states, including nearly 20 EVgo fast-charging locations throughout New Jersey. According to the state, as of June 2022, there were 80,583 electric vehicles registered in the Garden State.

The Nov. 14 ribbon-cutting ceremony for Brookdale ShopRite’s new EVgo charging station was attended by community leaders, including U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, Bloomfield Mayor Michael J. Venezia, Essex County Commissioner VP Carlos Pomares and Councilman Nicholas Joanow.

A family-owned business that has served the local community for more than 50 years, Brookdale ShopRite recently completed an extensive remodel that included storewide upgrades, new departments, and the installation of new energy-efficient LED lighting and refrigerated cases. The location now also features the banner’s Fresh to Table store-within-a-store concept, where shoppers can find fresh, on-trend foods; easy-to-prepare recipes and ingredients; and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats.

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. consists of close to 50 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 listing of North America’s top food and consumables retailers in North America.