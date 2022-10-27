Wakefern Logs $18.6B in Sales

At Wakefern Food Corp.’s recent annual shareholders’ meeting, the company reported record retail sales of $18.6 billion for the 52-week fiscal year ending Oct. 1, a 4.69% increase from the prior year. Wakefern opened three new ShopRite stores and a Gourmet Garage, as well as welcoming a new member, family-owned Gerrity’s Supermarkets, based in Scranton, Pa., which now operates 10 Fresh Grocer supermarkets in the Keystone State. Meanwhile, Wakefern-owned Price Rite Marketplace reported retail sales of $850 million, up 6% from last year.

Thousands of associates from across the cooperative tuned into the annual meeting, which was broadcast live. Wakefern Chairman and CEO Joseph S. Colalillo addressed shareholders, store management and staff, highlighting the company’s continued technological advancements, its robust e-commerce programs, and growth opportunities for its six supermarket banners: ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market.

According to Colalillo, Wakefern is also committed to growing its popular Own Brand lines Bowl & Basket, Wholesome Pantry, and Paperbird while continuing to hone its promotions and pricing.

“There’s no doubt that the supermarket industry has faced challenges in recent years,” noted Colalillo, citing such factors as supply chain shortages, a tight talent market and competitive industry headwinds. “But as we’ve always done, Wakefern members will succeed thanks to their own expertise as grocers and their dedicated teams of retail associates. We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible shopping experience at every touchpoint.”

Colalillo also presented this year’s Chairman’s Award to Cheryl Macik, who recently retired as Wakefern’s director of customer care after 40 years of service.

In 2021, its 75th year in business, Wakefern reported retail sales of $17.8 billion for the fiscal year ending Oct. 2, a 2.7% decline from the prior year’s pandemic-fueled $18.3 billion.

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern comprises more than 40 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 listing of North America’s top food and consumables retailers in North America.