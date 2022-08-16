Gerrity’s Transitions 1st Store to Fresh Grocer Banner

Shortly after revealing that it was joining Wakefern Food Corp., Gerrity’s Supermarkets has transitioned its first store to the cooperative’s The Fresh Grocer brand. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Aug. 12 at the Scranton, Pa., store located at 702 South Main Avenue.

Scranton-based Gerrity’s Supermarkets, owned by the Fasula family, became the 48th member to join Wakefern in June. As a result of joining the co-op, the 10 stores under the Gerrity’s banner are being rebranded as Gerrity’s The Fresh Grocer, one of Wakefern’s banners. The Fresh Grocer specializes in serving high-quality fresh prepared foods to communities in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The other nine Gerrity’s Pennsylvania locations will transition to the new format on the following dates:

Scranton, 1782 North Keyser Avenue, Aug. 19

Clarks Summit, 100 Old Lackawanna Trail, Aug. 26

Scranton, 320 Meadow Avenue, Sept. 2

Moosic, 4015 Birney Avenue, Sept. 9

Hanover Township, 2280 San Souci Parkway, Sept. 16

West Pittston, 801 Wyoming Avenue, Sept. 23

Wyoming, 2020 Wyoming Avenue, Sept. 30

Luzerne, 552 Union Street, Oct. 7

Bethlehem, 1880 Stefko Boulevard, Oct. 14

After each transition, store customers can expect new products, services and lower prices. However, their favorite aspects of the Gerrity’s experience, including its recipes, people and service, along with owner and operator Joyce Fasula – also known as “Mom” to associates and customers – will remain the same. Grocery delivery via Instacart will also become available as each store converts.

“We work hard every day to deliver a top-notch experience for our customers, and we will continue to provide all the things our customers know and love while adding new and exciting features as we rebrand to The Fresh Grocer Owned and Operated by Gerrity’s,” said Joe Fasula, co-owner of Gerrity’s. “This is the next chapter of our family’s business. I want to thank our dedicated team of associates and our shoppers for their ongoing support as we complete our transition to The Fresh Grocer banner. We look forward to providing an expanded assortment of foods and products to our customers while helping them save even more.”

Some of the new products at the converted Fresh Grocer locations will include several Wakefern Own Brand products, including the Bowl & Basket and Paperbird lines. Also available will be the Wholesome Pantry brands, encompassing the Wholesome Pantry Organic line as well as a range of products free from artificial additives and preservatives.

Shoppers can sign up for The Fresh Grocer Price Plus club card at each store. The retailer advises shoppers to redeem any points and Gerrity’s gift cards ahead of each store’s conversion.

The largest retailer-owned grocery cooperative in the United States, Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern comprises almost 50 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 listing of North America’s top food and consumables retailers in North America.