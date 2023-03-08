Advertisement
03/08/2023

Connecticut ShopRite Undergoes Major Renovations to Meet Shoppers’ Evolving Needs

Contemporary shopping experience in Norwalk offers new services, expanded item selections
Marian Zboraj
Digital Editor
Responding to the latest trends in consumer grocery shopping, Norwalk ShopRite is rolling out new elevated services to provide a contemporary shopping experience.

Cingari Family ShopRite, a family-owned and -operated Connecticut-based company, will hold a grand reopening of its Norwalk ShopRite on March 12 after months of massive renovations.

“We are thrilled to be expanding the breadth of offerings for our customers,” said Tom Cingari Sr., president and CEO of Cingari Family ShopRite. “We want to grow with our customers and change as their tastes change, which is ultimately the reason for this major renovation. We’re sure our customers will enjoy all the new amenities, along with the traditional, family-run, friendly service we’re already known for – ShopRite of Norwalk is a one-stop shop for customers.”

New services at the updated Norwalk supermarket, located at 360 Connecticut Avenue, include The Grill, a station offering fresh off-the-grill and made-to-order breakfast, lunch and dinner options. There are also expanded offerings at the grab-and-go section, along with new take-and-bake seafood.

The renovated store includes an expanded selection of the custom Cingari Family ShopRite’s Grade Above line, featuring ready-to-cook items. ShopRite’s own Executive Chef David Cingari, curates the stores’ ready-to-eat meals. Chef Cingari has 40 years of experience and expertise in the culinary and catering business.

ShopRite has placed lighted shelves throughout the updated Norwalk store to assist customers.

The store is expanding its bread bar and doughnut selections, which are made fresh on site every day. The bakery will also offer a full-service artisan cookie and chocolate counter.

A specialty cheese shop was also added during the renovation, with an experienced cheesemonger on site to assist customers. The cheese shop features new, fresh, custom-cut cheeses (more than 400 varieties from around the world) and charcuterie trays.

The meat department will continue to boast a highly trained team of expert butchers working behind the counter on fresh cuts and specialty meat orders.

Other conveniences include an expansive craft beer and soda section showcasing local breweries, and an expanded floral case.

To bolster the company’s overall sustainability efforts, the existing aisles of refrigerator and freezer banks have been replaced with higher-efficiency models. Lighted shelves have also been placed throughout the store to assist customers.

The Norwalk ShopRite features fresh off-the-grill and made-to-order meal options.

ShopRite Order.Pickup.Deliver is available to service same-day, online, pickup and delivery orders across Norwalk, Westport, Darien and New Canaan, Conn.

“We’ve listened to what today’s customers tell us they’re looking for from their supermarket experience, and I think our design team has hit it out of the park with their additions to the Norwalk store,” said Cingari. “Stop in and come witness that difference for yourself.”

To celebrate the store reopening, Cingari Family ShopRite is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 13 at 9 a.m. On hand to help with the ceremonies will be Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling. Celebratory activities for customers to enjoy include free balloon animals, cupcake-decorating sessions, food samplings and other special giveaways throughout  the day.

Cingari Family ShopRite, a member of Wakefern Food Corp., owns 12 grocery stores in southwestern Connecticut. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern comprises more than 40 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The retailer-owned co-op is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 listing of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

