Connecticut ShopRite Undergoes Major Renovations to Meet Shoppers’ Evolving Needs

Cingari Family ShopRite, a family-owned and -operated Connecticut-based company, will hold a grand reopening of its Norwalk ShopRite on March 12 after months of massive renovations.

“We are thrilled to be expanding the breadth of offerings for our customers,” said Tom Cingari Sr., president and CEO of Cingari Family ShopRite. “We want to grow with our customers and change as their tastes change, which is ultimately the reason for this major renovation. We’re sure our customers will enjoy all the new amenities, along with the traditional, family-run, friendly service we’re already known for – ShopRite of Norwalk is a one-stop shop for customers.”

New services at the updated Norwalk supermarket, located at 360 Connecticut Avenue, include The Grill, a station offering fresh off-the-grill and made-to-order breakfast, lunch and dinner options. There are also expanded offerings at the grab-and-go section, along with new take-and-bake seafood.

The renovated store includes an expanded selection of the custom Cingari Family ShopRite’s Grade Above line, featuring ready-to-cook items. ShopRite’s own Executive Chef David Cingari, curates the stores’ ready-to-eat meals. Chef Cingari has 40 years of experience and expertise in the culinary and catering business.