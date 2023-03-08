Connecticut ShopRite Undergoes Major Renovations to Meet Shoppers’ Evolving Needs
The store is expanding its bread bar and doughnut selections, which are made fresh on site every day. The bakery will also offer a full-service artisan cookie and chocolate counter.
A specialty cheese shop was also added during the renovation, with an experienced cheesemonger on site to assist customers. The cheese shop features new, fresh, custom-cut cheeses (more than 400 varieties from around the world) and charcuterie trays.
The meat department will continue to boast a highly trained team of expert butchers working behind the counter on fresh cuts and specialty meat orders.
Other conveniences include an expansive craft beer and soda section showcasing local breweries, and an expanded floral case.
To bolster the company’s overall sustainability efforts, the existing aisles of refrigerator and freezer banks have been replaced with higher-efficiency models. Lighted shelves have also been placed throughout the store to assist customers.
ShopRite Order.Pickup.Deliver is available to service same-day, online, pickup and delivery orders across Norwalk, Westport, Darien and New Canaan, Conn.
“We’ve listened to what today’s customers tell us they’re looking for from their supermarket experience, and I think our design team has hit it out of the park with their additions to the Norwalk store,” said Cingari. “Stop in and come witness that difference for yourself.”
To celebrate the store reopening, Cingari Family ShopRite is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 13 at 9 a.m. On hand to help with the ceremonies will be Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling. Celebratory activities for customers to enjoy include free balloon animals, cupcake-decorating sessions, food samplings and other special giveaways throughout the day.
Cingari Family ShopRite, a member of Wakefern Food Corp., owns 12 grocery stores in southwestern Connecticut. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern comprises more than 40 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The retailer-owned co-op is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 listing of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.