Krasdale Foods Names Alpha 1 Director of Marketing

Krasdale Foods has promoted Jenn Carson, who was previously the company’s social media and digital content manager, to the role of director of marketing at Alpha 1 Marketing, Krasdale’s merchandising and marketing affiliate.Carson, who joined Alpha 1 two years ago, brings to her latest position more than a decade of experience spanning marketing strategy, brand management, social media and influencer marketing.

“Jenn has proven to be adaptable, dependable and is always anxious to enthusiastically take on projects and new responsibilities,” noted Chief Merchandising Officer Dennis Hickey, to whom Carson reports. “Her ability to think strategically, identify emerging market trends and adapt to changing customer needs has been instrumental in propelling our marketing efforts forward. A key leadership role of this position is building collaboration, cross-functional relationships and coordination within internal departments. Through her strong interpersonal skills and enthusiastic approach, Jenn has demonstrated the ability to be a leader in those areas.”

In addition to her day-to-day responsibilities and professional development activities, Carson recently became a board member of the Catholic Institute of the Food Industry (CIFI), a local nonprofit fundraising organization that supports such charities as Calvary Hospital.

“I’m grateful and honored by this promotion,” said Carson. “I’m excited to keep working alongside some of the industry’s best and continue the marketing programs I’ve established, fostering growth for my team and the company as a whole. We will continue to innovate, to learn and offer the best-in-class marketing services to support the CTown and Bravo banners, as well as our vendor partners’ marketing initiatives.”

White Plains, N.Y.-based Krasdale Foods is a 115-year-old family-owned business providing grocery distribution, merchandising and marketing services to independent grocery store owners. Krasdale has grown throughout the Northeast and Florida with supermarket and grocery store banners that include CTown, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart Food Markets and Stop 1 Food Mart. Created in 1993, Alpha 1 Marketing, an affiliate of Krasdale Foods, is a full-service marketing, merchandising and retail technology solutions company that provides services to independent grocery store owners in the New York metro and Florida markets.