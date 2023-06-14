Krasdale Celebrates Grand Opening of Largest Solar Project in the Bronx

The largest solar installation in the Bronx – and one of the largest in the New York City metro area – is up and running at Krasdale Foods. The grocery distribution, merchandising and marketing business that serves independent grocers may date back to 1908, but is forward thinking in its sustainability commitment.

Krasdale partnered with intelligent solar provider PowerFlex to build the 2.7 megawatt (MW) rooftop community solar system at its distribution center in Hunts Point, projected to generate 3.4 million kWh of solar energy a year. According to the company, that energy is equivalent to powering 300 homes annually.

On that note, residents in the nearby Bronx community can subscribe to the project and receive credits on their electricity bill for part of the solar energy generated from the facility. Recognizing the effort to make solar energy more accessible to the densely-populated area, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority supported the project with a $1.3 million grant.

The solar installation was officially unveiled on June 13 at the Hunts Point distribution center. The grand opening drew local officials including Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson and Assemblymember Amanda Septimo.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams lauded the initiative in a statement: “For decades, large trucks have regularly driven in and out of the Hunts Point food distribution center — pumping pollution into the air and highlighting the need for clean energy in the area. Krasdale Foods is stepping up to offset those emissions and power up solar energy in Hunts Point with the Bronx’s largest solar power installation. I want to thank Krasdale Foods and PowerFlex for doing their part in the fight against climate change and for helping to bring sustainable living to our city."

Krasdale’s President and CEO Gus Lebiak said that the project reflects the company’s longtime commitment to the borough and to its many stakeholders and customers. “We are proud to partner with PowerFlex on this monumental community solar project. Krasdale continues our mission of helping the communities we serve, and this new solar roof is a commitment to clean energy for the Bronx, its residents, and Krasdale employees,” he remarked.

While Krasdale is based in New York, the company works with grocery customers throughout the Northeast and Florida, including CTown, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart Food Markets and Stop 1 Food Mart, among others.