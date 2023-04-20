Fareway Grows Investments in Solar Power, EV-Charging Stations

Fareway Stores Inc. is continuing to harness technology to increase energy efficiency via solar power and the rollout of electric vehicle (EV)-charging stations. In addition to a forthcoming 1-megawatt solar facility at the Boone Industrial Park on 6-acres adjacent to Fareway’s campus, the grocer’s ongoing initiative to implement solar energy can be seen at several of its stores, including an off-site solar partnership in Faribault, Minn.; construction commitments in Kansas City, Missouri and Norwalk, Iowa; and a recent installation in Ottumwa, Iowa.

The Ottumwa solar project employs 128 bifacial modules for a 63 kilowatt-hour array. Where opportunities exist, Fareway is committed to implementing solar projects in partnership with local utilities and other companies.

As the number of EV-charging stations expands across Iowa, Fareway is hosting fast-charging locations at several stores locations across the state, including Adel, Clive, Cresco, Des Moines (Fleur), Knoxville, Norwalk, Sheldon and Sioux City, with more on tap. Primarily situated along highways, these stations are intended to serve traveling motorists.

“We are proud of our tradition and commitment to conserve natural resources,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “By partnering on additional energy efficiency initiatives, we are helping build stronger communities and provide direct benefits to our customers and area residents.”

Annually, the company recycles 850,000 pallets, 12,500 tons of cardboard, 400 tons of plastic shrink wrap, 4,500,000 plastic grocery sacks and 5,000 gallons of waste oil. Additionally, since 1955, Fareway has captured heat from in-store refrigeration compressors, reclaiming it to heat the buildings. Its eco-friendly initiatives also include coordinating backhauls to save fuel, and a company-wide food rescue program that provides for 900,000-plus meals each year.

Family-owned Fareway employs more than 12,000 associates in its 130-plus stores located in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The Boone, Iowa-based company is No. 77 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.