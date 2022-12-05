Fareway Finalizes Plans for New Build in Iowa Mixed-Use Development

Fareway Stores Inc. has finalized plans to construct an approximately 24,000-square-foot store at the northeast corner of Highway 28 and Chatham Drive in Norwalk, Iowa. Construction is planned to begin in spring 2023, with a tentative opening in early 2024. The existing Norwalk Fareway store located at 1711 Sunset Drive will close upon new store opening.

The new Fareway store will be on the prime corner entrance to the large mixed-used development area known as Norwalk Central, which broke ground May 12. This project is being designed to provide the community, visitors and tourists with an “all-encompassing experience.” The new downtown area will offer recreation, sporting venues, fitness, entertainment, retail shopping, service providers, eateries, hotels, and public spaces such as parks, trails, an amphitheater, and civic/community facilities.

“Fareway is one of the very best community-based businesses in Iowa, and they've been a valuable asset to Norwalk. It’s been a pleasure working with the leadership at Fareway in the development of this modern and exciting, new facility,” said Norwalk Economic Development Director Hollie Zajicek.

The grocer said that the new Norwalk store will offer the same features that shoppers have come to expect from Fareway: high-quality meat, a full-service butcher counter, farm-fresh produce, competitive prices, and a high level of customer service, including groceries being carried out to shoppers’ cars. The new location will boast a fresh look and feel, however, with more natural lighting and an updated interior. Additionally, the new store will continue to offer FastLanes, a self-service checkout option, and online shopping and curbside pickup, available at Shop.Fareway.com.

“We look forward to continuing to serve area residents with a new store look and feel. The updated shopping experience, with fresh and unique aesthetics, will allow us to grow with the great community of Norwalk,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We want to thank city officials for their commitment to Fareway and for their hard work in making this project possible.”

In the heart of the city, Norwalk Central stretches between Beardsley Street to High Road along the east side of Sunset Drive/Highway 28. Some existing developments in Norwalk Central include the Colonial Parkway district, which hosts City State Bank; Elizabeth Holland Park, with ponds and a trail; and a light industrial park (Capital City Fruit, Loffredo Fresh Produce, K&R Building Supply).

The next areas to continue development within Norwalk Central is the Hughes Century Crossing (retail and residential), Central Iowa Sports Campus, and the city of Norwalk’s public recreation facility, currently named CORE (Center of Recreation Excellence), a new city/public park with a future amphitheater, and a bike trail stretching from Highway 28 to East 18th Street.

Family-owned Fareway employs more than 12,000 associates in its 130-plus stores located in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The Boone, Iowa-based company is No. 77 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.