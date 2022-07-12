Fareway Expands into Its 7th State

Ever-growing Midwest grocer Fareway Stores Inc. has entered its seventh state with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 11 for a new Meat Market in Olathe, Kan.

“We are excited to expand into the state of Kansas with a Fareway Meat Market and look forward to serving the needs of area residents in the growing community of Olathe,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We want to thank the city for their support in making this project possible, allowing us to enter into a seventh state and for welcoming Fareway as a part of the community.”

Located at 13430 W 151st Street, the approximately 7,400-square-foot store touts a full-service butcher counter with fresh, high-quality meat, including USDA Choice and Prime Beef, all-natural chicken and 100% certified Duroc pork, all cut to order.

Additionally, the location offers to-go barbecue meal options through McGonigle’s Kitchen and Catering, similar to services at the 79th and Ward Parkway Fareway location in Kansas City, Mo. Traditional Kansas City barbecue favorites prepared fresh by store experts include beef brisket, burnt ends, sausage rolls, pulled pork, brisket mac and cheese, steakhouse baked beans, and other deli salads.

The Meat Market also provides a grocery selection, including fresh-cut produce, dairy, healthy varieties and locally sourced items. Through an adjoining Wine & Spirits store, a variety of craft beer, fine wines and top-shelf spirits are conveniently accessible for Fareway shoppers.

“We are really excited that Fareway chose to build their first ground-up store in Olathe,” said Olathe Chamber of Commerce CEO Tim McKee. “Now residents in South Johnson County will have another option for high-quality meats and produce.”

Online ordering with curbside pickup is available at Shop.Fareway.com. Customers can save $5 on their first purchase with a one-time coupon code of OLATHEFIVE at online checkout any time before Aug. 31.

The new Olathe store is managed by Market Manager Dru Leyden. Normal store hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fareway opened another Meat Market last month. The 7,760-square-foot store is located in the Beaverdale neighborhood of Des Moines, Iowa.

Also in June, Fareway revealed plans to construct an approximately 21,000-square-foot grocery store in Brandon, S.D. It will be located on the northeast corner of West Holly Boulevard and Lancer Avenue.

Family-owned Fareway employs more than 12,000 associates in its more than 120 stores in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and, now, Kansas. The Boone, Iowa-based company is No. 77 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.