Fareway to Open 1st Meat Market in Minnesota

Fareway Stores Inc. has released plans to renovate an approximately 2,300-square- foot former W-2’s Quality Meats store located at 220 West Main Street in Luverne, Minn. The new location will be the first stand-alone Meat Market in the state.

“We are excited to announce plans for our first Fareway Meat Market in Minnesota,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We would like to thank local city and economic development officials for helping make this project possible as we look forward to serving and becoming an integral part of the Luverne community.”

Renovation of the existing building will begin immediately, with a tentative opening scheduled for early fall 2022. According to the company, with main-course options, a variety of sides, and more, the new Fareway Meat market will provide for all summertime grilling and year-round meal needs.

“The city of Luverne and Economic Development Authority are very excited to be able to bring a Fareway Meat Market to Luverne,” said Luverne Mayor Pat Baustian. “We look forward to their success and their service to our community and southwest Minnesota.”

Fareway is also planning to renovate another existing store later this year, in Iowa. The Midwest grocer said last month that it will overhaul an approximately 18,000-square-foot former Slagle’s store located at 1301 Eagle Ridge Road in Le Claire — an area currently lacking a full-service grocery store.

A tentative opening for the Le Claire store is scheduled for the summer of 2023. Services will include to-your-car carryout, curbside pickup, and FastLanes, a self-service checkout option.

Additionally, Fareway hosted groundbreaking ceremonies on April 11 for two new Iowa grocery stores. The 24,000-square-foot store in Clive and the approximately 21,000-square-foot store in West Des Moines are both expected to be complete in early 2023. The two new locations will complement existing Fareway stores servicing Clive, West Des Moines and Waukee. Another new location is planned in the near future at 10th and Sunrise in Waukee.

Family-owned Fareway employs more than 12,000 associates in its more than 120 stores in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The Boone, Iowa-based company is No. 81 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.