Grocers Get Ready for Hot Grilling Season

Keep It Fresh
New products will also help attract more consumers to the fresh meat department this summer.
Food retailers like Aldi are excited to unveil new products to help shoppers kick off the 2022 grilling season. “This year, our customers can get a variety of new items available all summer long, like seasoned skirt steak, which we love for fajitas, and bacon-wrapped pork loin filets,” says Kate Kirkpatrick, director of communications, for Batavia, Ill.-based Aldi US. “We’ll also have all your traditional grilling needs covered, with favorites such as smoked brats, sausages and hot dogs, delicious baby back pork ribs, and deluxe beef patties. And because no barbecue is complete without sides, we’re bringing fun new flavors like fried pickle ranch or loaded bacon-and-cheddar potato chips, along with essentials like potato and macaroni salads.”
Meanwhile, as consumers are more conscious than ever of the environment in which their food is raised, one of the growing areas of interest in the red meat department is sustainable options.
In March, New Zealand-based Silver Fern Farms debuted its USDA-approved Net Carbon Zero By Nature beef. According to the red meat producer, which has been supplying the U.S. market with its grass-fed product for four decades, its Net Carbon Zero By Nature product is a further step in its journey to being climate-positive and regenerative by 2030.
Silver Fern’s approach uses “insetting,” which means that the carbon credits needed to offset the emissions of the product are found by working with farmers to optimize the role that the farms where the animals are raised can play in acting as carbon sinks, rather than having to rely on purchasing carbon credits from other projects.
“We are not outsourcing our emissions; rather, we are recognizing and incentivizing our farmers for their efforts to create farm environments that are better able to capture carbon, increase biodiversity and support nature-positive food production,” notes Silver Fern CEO Simon Limmer.
Net Carbon Zero By Nature branded Angus Rib-Eye and New York Strip steaks, ground beef, and other cuts are currently available at supermarkets in New York and Los Angeles. Silver Fern says that these new products will have exactly the same bold, nutrient-dense profile and unmatched texture of its 100% grass-fed suite of meat cuts. “Nothing has changed in terms of our famous 100% grass-fed taste profile,” affirms Limmer. “All of our cattle browse outside in nature all year round on a diverse diet of rich clover and rye grasses, on farms that can increasingly offset the emissions they produce. This is truly beef made better.”
New in the grass-fed segment is Verde’s 100% Grass-Fed Beef Burgers and 100% Grass-Fed Steakhouse Marinated Steak Tips. The beef burgers are ready to grill, as they are conveniently lightly seasoned with steakhouse spice blend. The pre-marinated steak tips — ideal for kabobs — are also ready to cook. Both grass-fed products will arrive at BJ’s Wholesale Clubs in early May, just in time for Memorial Day grilling occasions.
Verde’s beef is 100% grass-fed on pasture where cattle roam free 100% of the time, with no feedlots. For health-conscious consumers, the company cites some healthy attributes of grass-fed beef compared with grain-fed beef, including more heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, more omega-6 fatty acid (linolenic acid) and more antioxidant vitamins such as vitamin E. Plus, Verde touts that its beef doesn’t contain added growth hormones.