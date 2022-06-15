Fareway Opens Meat Market in Home State

Just in time for summer grilling, Fareway Stores Inc. hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 14 for its new Meat Market location in the Beaverdale neighborhood of Des Moines, Iowa. The store features the grocer’s signature high-quality meat and a full-service butcher counter.

Fareway Meat Market is a part of the ever-growing Midwest grocery company that currently operates more than 120 locations in a six-state region. Fareway Stores is also one of the largest employers in Iowa.

“The Des Moines West Side Chamber is thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of Fareway’s Meat Market and welcome them to the Beaverdale neighborhood. Businesses like Fareway are integral to the success of our small-business community in Des Moines,” said Chamber President Tallis Strub.

Located at 2716 Beaver Avenue, the new 7,760-square-foot Meat Market offers traditional, Kansas City barbecue favorites, including beef brisket, burnt ends, sausage rolls, pulled pork and more, smoked fresh and available daily. Also available are Beaverdale-exclusive items such as steakhouse baked beans, brisket mac and cheese, and smoked meatloaf. Additionally, the location offers a variety of craft beer, fine wines, top-shelf spirits and prepared to-go barbecue meal options.

Online ordering with curbside pickup is available at Shop.Fareway.com. Customers can save $5 on their first purchase with a one-time coupon code of BDALEFIVE at online checkout any time before the end of July.

“We look forward to opening Des Moines’ first Fareway Meat Market in the Beaverdale neighborhood,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We want to thank the area community and key stakeholders for their support in making the project possible, and welcoming Fareway to this great neighborhood.”

Fareway will also add another Meat Market to its roster in early fall 2022. The company released plans last month to renovate an approximately 2,300-square-foot former W-2’s Quality Meats store located in Luverne, Minn. The new location will be the first stand-alone Meat Market in the state.

Back in Iowa, the company plans to construct an approximately 19,000-square-foot Fareway store on the southeast corner of State and Oak streets in Granger. Construction is planned to begin in 2024, with a tentative opening in the summer of 2025.

Family-owned Fareway employs more than 12,000 associates in its more than 120 stores located in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The Boone, Iowa-based company is No. 77 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.