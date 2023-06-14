Price Chopper/Market 32 Energizes Rewards Program With Solar Power

Price Chopper/Market 32 has teamed up with Green Mountain Energy (GME) to enable customers to earn 10,000 AdvantEdge points by switching their electricity provider, or earn 6,000 points for backing GME’s Community Solar Program.

Since relaunching its AdvantEdge Rewards program in May 2021, the grocer has further expanded its benefits in partnership with tcc Global. The program, which always assigned points for discounts on food and fuel, now also lets customers donate points to charities, support local schools, pay down student loans, enter sweepstakes for experiences, buy magazine subscriptions and more. Shoppers can also swap their AdvantEdge Rewards points for United Airlines miles and earn points by buying gift cards online, refinancing student loans and playing mobile digital games.

“We’re pleased to provide our customers with even more choice when it comes to earning AdvantEdge Rewards points through the partnership with Green Mountain Energy,” said Price Chopper/Market 32 VP of Marketing Sean Weiss. “Their commitment to clean energy and sustainability projects like community solar align nicely with our pillar of local and community support.”

“Green Mountain Energy seeks to raise awareness about the importance and benefits of sustainability, including the use of clean energy,” noted Mark Parsons, VP of Austin, Texas-based GME. “This partnership with Price Chopper/Market 32 and tcc Global allows us to educate and reward customers who share these values.”

“Price Chopper/Market 32 is creating a significant competitive advantage with its loyalty rewards program, and the move to add Green Mountain Energy as a points earning option is proof of that,” observed Dan Dmochowski, president North America of Amsterdam-based tcc Global. “We’re committed to providing Price Chopper’s customers with new and exciting ways to spend their points, and with a wider variety of ways to earn them.”

Schenectady, N.Y.-based Price Chopper/Market 32 operates 130 Price Chopper and Market 32 grocery stores and one Market Bistro, employing 18,000 associates in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.