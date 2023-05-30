Northeast Grocery Gets New CIO

Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), the parent company of Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets, has appointed Scott Kessler its new EVP, CIO. Reporting directly to NGI CEO Frank Cursi, Kessler will provide leadership and expertise to both operating companies through Northeast Shared Services. Kessler will guide the development and execution of the company’s technology roadmap to align with business goals, direct the IT functions of both companies, and work closely with all areas of the business to identify opportunities to leverage technology to enhance efficiency.

Kessler was previously EVP/CIO at BJ’s Wholesale Club, where he provided strategic guidance on employing technology to achieve desired business outcomes, among them omnichannel, merchandising, demand planning, supply chain, logistics, customer loyalty, financial management and business operations. Before BJ’s, he held similar senior-level management roles at Belk, GSI Commerce and Accenture.

“We are thrilled that Scott is joining us as EVP and CIO,” noted Curci. “His knowledge and experience with leading both IT integrations and modernizations are unparalleled. More importantly, his ability to motivate and inspire teams to achieve sustainable results makes him the perfect fit for our leadership team.”

“I’m excited to guide the integration to completion and lead the strategic roadmap for technology solutions that enhance the way we engage with customers, optimize operations and empower data-driven decision-making,” said Kessler. “Our commitment to harnessing digital and AI-powered solutions will unlock new possibilities, elevate customer satisfaction, and position us to deliver exceptional value while propelling us towards a future of unparalleled success.”

Kessler holds a bachelor of science degree in business management and a master of business administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University, and he volunteers as CIO and council chair for the National Retail Foundation. He and his family are relocating to New York from Hopkinton, Mass.

Based in Schenectady, N.Y., NGI is the parent company of Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets LLC, which collectively operate nearly 300 supermarkets across New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire and employ more than 30,000 associates/teammates. NGI is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s, with 235 clubs, 164 BJ’s Gas locations and seven distribution centers in 18 states, is No. 27 on PG’s list.