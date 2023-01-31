Price Chopper/Market 32’s Specialty Pharmacy Reaccredited

The specialty pharmacy of Price Chopper/Market 32 Supermarkets, a Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI) operating company, has been reaccredited under URAC’s Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation 4.0 standards. The company first rolled out specialty pharmacy services in 2015.

Washington, D.C.-based URAC is an independent nonprofit organization that sets standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure and risk management. Accreditation demonstrates the Northeastern supermarket chain’s commitment to quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety and better outcomes.

“Receiving this URAC accreditation reinforces the commitment of our specialty pharmacy team to provide the highest quality of patient care,” noted Alisha Roberts, manager of pharmacy services and business development for Northeast Grocery’s shared services team. “Our comprehensive specialty pharmacy solution provides patients not only with customized expertise, but also with a high level of medication support that includes navigating insurance benefits, identifying financial assistance and engaging in comprehensive communication with health care providers. Such personalized continuity of care ultimately achieves better adherence to prescribed therapy and an improvement in overall health outcomes.”

“Pharmacies and related pharmaceutical services play a critical role in the health care delivery system now more than ever,” said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. “Given the complicated nature of chronic disease, pharmacies like Price Chopper/Market 32 Specialty Pharmacy do much more than simply fill a prescription. As trusted experts at the front line of care delivery, they often provide targeted patient support and education to ensure proper medication management.”

State-licensed specialty pharmacies provide expensive and complex medications for people with serious health conditions requiring complex therapies, patient care and monitoring services, support for reimbursement challenges, training in medication usage, comprehensive treatment assessment, and frequent communication with caregivers, physicians and health care providers. The patient-centric model is designed to achieve superior clinical and economic outcomes and expedite patient access to care.

Price Chopper/Market 32 is also accredited by the Cary, N.C.-based Accreditation Commission for Health Care.

Schenectady, N.Y.-based Price Chopper/Market 32 consists of 130 supermarkets employing more than 17,000 associates in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Its parent company, NGI, is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.