Price Chopper/Market 32 Marking Frozen Food Month With Digital Game

In observance of National Frozen Food Month in March, Price Chopper/Market 32 has launched Daily SurPRIZE, Frozen Food Frenzy, a themed digital game that comes in the wake of last fall’s successful Daily SurPRIZE Spin-the-Wheel contest.

This past autumn, Price Chopper/Market 32 ran tcc Global’s Daily SurPRIZE mobile game for eight weeks ahead of the holidays. Inspired by popular mobile games like Wordle, the Daily SurPRIZE was available for play once a day. Price Chopper/Market 32 customers who registered online or via the grocer’s mobile app could spin a wheel for the chance to win gift cards, magazine subscriptions, donations to charities, entries to sweepstakes and AdvantEdge Rewards points. The top prize of 25,000 AdvantEdge Rewards points went to one player each day.

According to Price Chopper/Market 32, the game led to higher online registrations and app downloads, increased overall site traffic, and spurred in-store sales for players. Customer feedback was highly positive, which resulted in the quick creation of the next Daily SurPRIZE.

“It’s a marketing maxim that customers who engage with your brand both online and in-store are more valuable than single-channel customers,” noted Glen Bradley, EVP, sales and merchandising at Price Chopper/Market 32. “The Daily SurPRIZE enabled us to validate this theory – customers who played the game showed higher sales in-store than the corresponding control group who did not play the game.”

The current iteration of the Daily SurPRIZE features free exclusive digital coupons as an enhancement from the earlier game. Customers also are able to win such prizes as sweepstakes entries, AdvantEdge Rewards points, magazine subscriptions and charitable donations. In keeping with the frozen food theme, shoppers play the game by wiping away digital “condensation” from a freezer window, revealing various prizes. If players match three prizes, they win that item.

“Over the past 18 months we have made significant enhancements to our AdvantEdge Rewards program, adding physical, digital and experiential rewards to our historical – and very popular – food and fuel discounts,” added Bradley. “The improved offering also created new ways for our customers to earn AdvantEdge Rewards points in addition to purchases in-store and online.”

He continued: “The Daily SurPRIZE is an additional way for our customers to earn bonus points while playing a quick and fun game. The customer response says it all: Registrations, traffic and sales were all up over the course of the game. That positive consumer reaction encouraged us to reprise the game during Frozen Food Month.”

“tcc has a long history of providing digital mobile games to supermarkets and convenience store operators,” said Dan Dmochowski, president North America of tcc Global, an international marketing company with U.S. offices in New York. “What makes Daily SurPRIZE unique is its seamless integration into Price Chopper’s digital assets and AdvantEdge Rewards program. Because the game resides on tcc’s rewards platform, it appears natively in Price Chopper’s app and website, and is linked to the shopper’s log-in and points systems. As a result, customers can play the game, win their prize and redeem right on the platform without leaving the Price Chopper experience. And the fact that most of the prizes are sweepstakes entries and bonus points, makes it a more cost-effective prize structure for the retailer.”

Schenectady, N.Y.-based Price Chopper/Market 32consists of 130 supermarkets employing more than 18,000 associates in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Its parent company, NGI, is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.