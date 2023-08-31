Island Pacific Supermarket Goes Head-to-Head With H Mart

Asian specialty retailer Island Pacific Supermarket has plans to open its first location in San Francisco. The Filipino-American grocery chain currently has 19 stores across California and Nevada.

According to The Real Deal, the Walnut, Calif.-based company has signed a long-term lease for a 33,900-square-foot store at 2900 Alemany Boulevard in the Outer Mission. The store’s unscheduled opening depends on property renovations and approval by the city. Retail chains are subject to the city’s formula retail rules, which ban chains of more than 11 stores without a conditional permit.

Plans for the Outer Mission space would include a full deli, a butcher and alcoholic beverages, plus a San Honore Bakery, a Chirp Bakery and a Boba Opa Tea window, along with supporting kitchens. Island Pacific stores offer a wide selection of authentic Filipino food products and a diverse range of groceries.

Its proposed location on Alemany Boulevard will put the company in direct competition with fellow Asian grocer H Mart, which is currently located approximately 1 mile away at 3995 Alemany Boulevard. H Mart was founded in 1982 and is known as the largest U.S. Asian supermarket chain, operating more than 120 locations in 14 states.The Lyndhurst, N.J.-based grocer has plans to expand into its 15th state, Utah, at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Island Pacific recently held a grand-opening celebration for its 19th location, in California’s San Fernando Valley, on Aug. 11. The new Granada Hills Island Pacific offers a wide selection of fresh seafood, meat, produce and specialty items from the Philippines and other Asian countries, as well as a range of nonfood items like cookware, apparel and beauty products. An in-store food court also offers authentic fare from partners such as Max Fried Chicken, Crab Mentality, San Honore Bakery and PhilHouse.