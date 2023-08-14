H Mart Creates Buzz Around Newest Texas Location

Asian supermarket chain H Mart will open a new Texas store as part of a new mixed-used development in Haltom City. The ethnic grocer will anchor the 50-acre development on the southeast corner of Loop 820 and Beach Street in the Fort Worth suburb.

The Asian population has been growing at a faster percentage in north Texas than any other demographic group, according to U.S. Census data. Those who identify as Asians make up 5.5% of the state's population alone, with the percentage much higher in many north Texas counties.

H Mart, known as the largest U.S. Asian supermarket chain, operates more than 120 locations in 14 states. It currently has six Texas stores, located in Katy, Austin, Carrollton, Plano and Houston (where it has two locations). H Mart sells the typical neighborhood grocery store products, but also touts a large selection of multicultural grocery items. It is also known for its innovative food halls, which are an extension of 30-plus years of providing eateries in its stores.

The Haltom City H Mart will encompass 16 acres of the new retail center. In addition to a sit-down food court, the new H Mart will feature a bakery department and convenient items such as home goods, beer and wine, kitchenware, beauty products, and more. H Mart also provides premium better-for-you options for health-conscious consumers.

The construction of the new development site could start as early as the beginning of 2024. Besides H Mart, there will be approximately 50-60 commercial outlets comprising restaurants, merchandise retail stores, and distribution and logistics centers.

H Mart also has plans to open its first store in Utah by the end of the year. Located just outside Salt Lake City, the new store will occupy the site of the old K-Mart at 1442 West and 9000 South in West Jordan.

The grocer's newest store opened on Aug. 4 in Brookline, Mass.

Based in Lyndhurst, N.J., H Mart is No. 82 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.