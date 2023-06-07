H-E-B Bringing Lower-Price Banner to North Texas

Texas-based food retailer H-E-B is expanding even further into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex – this time with its Joe V’s Smart Shop banner. H-E-B debuted the innovative price format retail concept in 2010, and the two outposts in the DFW area will be the first for the company outside of Houston.

Plans call for a Joe V’s Smart Shop at 4101 W. Wheatland Road in Dallas, which is slated to open in late summer 2024, and another location at 5204 S. Buckner Boulevard in Dallas, which will open in spring 2025. The banner’s locations offer community-focused products for price-conscious shoppers, with locations typically measuring 55,000 square feet in size and employing 150 associates.

Store features include housemade H-E-B Bakery tortillas, H-E-B Sushiya sushi, Meal Simple chef-inspired meals, fresh cut fruit, a full organic selection and fresh in-store cut meat. H-E-B says it leverages operational efficiencies and new technologies to enhance the shopping experience while keeping prices low.

“With the introduction of Joe V’s Smart Shop to Dallas, we are excited to build on our longstanding presence in the area and commitment to serve more customers in this dynamic and growing part of Texas,” said Roxanne Orsak, H-E-B COO “As a multi-format retailer, we have developed a variety of brands and formats to best serve our customers across the state.”

Continued Orsak: “With each store we open, our goal is to provide the best shopping experience, offer fresh, top-quality products, and create jobs and career opportunities that help build a stronger community.”

H-E-B has been investing heavily in expansion throughout the DFW Metroplex. The company is set to open a new e-commerce fulfillment center in Plano, as part of a hub-and-spoke system that will serve the growing number of physical H-E-B stores in the Metroplex.

The grocer also opened H-E-B stores in the North Texas cities of Frisco and Plano late last year, and other locations are slated for Allen, Alliance, Mansfield and McKinney in the Metroplex. The Mansfield and Alliance stores will serve as the first locations for the company’s flagship format stores in Tarrant County.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.