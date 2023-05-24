H-E-B Keeps Growing in DFW Metroplex

Texas grocery chain H-E-B will begin construction on its second store in the city of Frisco next month, marking its further expansion into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The store, which is expected to open late next year, will be located at HWY 380 and FM 423, and will serve residents in eastern Denton County.

H-E-B opened stores in the North Texas cities of Frisco and Plano late last year, and other locations are slated for Allen, Alliance, Mansfield and McKinney in the Metroplex. The Mansfield and Alliance stores will serve as the first locations for the company’s flagship format stores in Tarrant County.

“This new store builds on the company’s longstanding presence in the area and reinforces its commitment to serve more customers in this dynamic and growing part of Texas,” said Mabrie Jackson, senior director of public affairs for H-E-B.

H-E-B has had a presence in the broader Metroplex community for more than 20 years with its Central Market stores, which were introduced to the DFW area in 2001 and serve customers in Dallas, Plano, Southlake and Fort Worth. H-E-B stores also serve communities near the Metroplex including Burleson, Hudson Oaks, Granbury and Waxahachie. Additionally, H-E-B’s Favor Delivery now serves 29 cities across the metro area.

The DFW Metroplex, as well as the whole of the Lone Star State, is indeed a dynamic grocery market. The Kroger Co. is planning three larger-format Kroger Marketplace stores in the Metroplex and Costco Wholesale Corp. is also investing in a new site. Grocery growth is also robust in Houston, where Gordon Food Service is set to add six new locations and where independent grocers like Little Red Box Grocery are opening new outposts. In Austin, operators like H-E-B, H Mart, Foxtrot and Tiny Grocer are widening their respective footprints.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.