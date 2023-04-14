H-E-B Honors Military Children Throughout April

As it celebrates the 10th anniversary of its Operation Appreciation program, H-E-B is also honoring the Month of the Military Child throughout April. The Texas grocer is supporting nonprofits that provide outreach to military children and families across the state, including donating more than $300,000 to Military Child Education Coalition and the Gratitude Initiative.

H-E-B is also supporting Comfort Crew for Military Kids, which will visit select Texas schools for the “With You All the Way!” tour, an engaging and educational presentation that emphasizes the importance of caring and developing valuable strategies for dealing with the unique challenges of military life. The presentations share upbeat messages that emphasize the importance of developing effective strategies for dealing with bullying, divorce, homework, moving, fears, and health and wellness, and will visit select schools in San Antonio, Killeen, Corpus Christi, and Del Rio.

“Along with our brave military service members, their children also make sacrifices in service to our nation, and H-E-B is proud to support their growth and honor their courage and strength,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B group VP of public affairs, diversity and environmental affairs.

H-E-B’s broader Operation Appreciation was launched in 2013 and supports and provides employment opportunities to military service members and their families throughout the year. The company works with nonprofits supporting the military and sponsors several events to celebrate military spouses, support youth education initiatives, and honor holidays such as Independence Day, Veterans Day, and Memorial Day.

In February, the grocer and its H-E-B Tournament of Champions Charitable Trust reached a milestone of gifting 40 mortgage-free, custom homes to severely wounded military veterans and their families.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 430 stores and 154,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The grocer’s store formats include H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda. H-E-B also owns Favor Delivery, a delivery service that serves cities across Texas. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.