H-E-B Reaches Military Giving Milestone

The homes include dozens of special adaptations, such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower and kitchen amenities including pull-down shelving and lowered countertops. H-E-B works with the family to design the look and feel of the home’s interior, and H-E-B team members help with the finishing touches.

Homes Built for Heroes is part of H-E-B’s overarching Operation Appreciation, which began in 2013 to support, honor and provide employment opportunities to military service members and their families. The company holds events throughout the year to celebrate military spouses, support youth education initiatives and honor holidays such as Independence Day, Veterans Day and Memorial Day. H-E-B’s employees also regularly assemble and send care packages to service members deployed across the world.

“Our commitment to the military community has always been a part of our company culture since our first store opened in 1905, starting with Howard Edward Butt Sr. who served in the United States Navy during World War I,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B group VP of public affairs, diversity and environmental affairs. “Through H-E-B Operation Appreciation, we’re proud to continue this longstanding support and honor the dedication and sacrifices military service members and their families make on behalf of the nation.”

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 430 stores and 154,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The grocer’s store formats include H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda. H-E-B also owns Favor Delivery, a delivery service that serves cities across Texas. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.