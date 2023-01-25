H-E-B Expands Its Territory in Texas

On Jan. 25, H-E-B officially opens its store in Cibolo, Texas, the first location for the retailer in the community northeast of San Antonio.

“We are excited to serve our new neighbors and our H‑E‑B partners are eager to earn the confidence of many new shoppers throughout the community,” commented Jamie Pomykal, Cibolo top store leader and 22-year H-E-B partner.

H-E-B designed the 110,000-square-foot store located at 850 FM 1103 to reflect the character unique to the Cibolo community, which was led by an all-female design and construction leadership team comprised of H-E-B partners as well as associates with the project’s contractor, Joeris. The location incorporates environmental sustainability design elements and several energy efficient inclusions such as CO2 refrigeration units, LED lighting and extensive native landscaping throughout the property.

H-E-B is also assisting the City of Cibolo with a hike and bike trail that will connect into the city’s Master Parks Trail System. The grocer is currently making upgrades to walking trails located on its property, which it aims to complete later this year.