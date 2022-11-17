H-E-B Breaks Ground on Fort Worth Location

Continuing to be an economic driver as it expands across Texas, H-E-B has officially started construction on a H-E-B Alliance store in north Tarrant County. Set to open in late spring 2024, the new store will be located at 3451 Heritage Trace Parkway at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive on the northern edge of Fort Worth. H-E-B Alliance will join the company’s two Central Market locations in Tarrant County.

The 117,000-square-feet H-E-B Alliance store, the company’s flagship format, will include a True Texas BBQ restaurant with drive-thru, a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with drive-thru, a Texas Backyard department with a selection of outdoor essentials, and H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery services.

Additionally, the H-E-B Alliance store will feature an H-E-B Wellness Primary Care clinic that will offer full-service primary care for individuals ages 12 and older. Operating in coordination with registered dietitians with a “food-first philosophy rooted in science,” the clinic will provide such services as physical therapy, health/nutrition coaching, clinical pharmacists, specialty referrals and labs to create a coordinated approach to health care under one roof.

The super regional will offer positions that range from department managers to cashiers, hiring an estimated 750 employees. H-E-B will post all job opportunities to the H-E-B Careers site in the coming months.

To celebrate the groundbreaking of its new store, the food retailer gifted $10,000 each to five community nonprofits, for a total of $50,000. The organizations are Perot Elementary, Artes de la Rosa, Alliance for Children, Community Storehouse and Cornerstone Assistance Network.

“We’re excited to become neighbors in this dynamic and growing area of Tarrant County, a community we’ve served and been a part of for more than 20 years with our Central Market stores,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B EVP, North West Food/Drug division. “With the addition of H-E-B Alliance, we look forward to providing an outstanding shopping experience and the best H-E-B has to offer.”

As a multiformat retailer, H-E-B has served the broader Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex community for two decades with its Central Market stores, which were introduced to the DFW area in 2001 and serve customers in Dallas, Plano, Southlake and Fort Worth. For years, H-E-B stores also have served communities near the Metroplex, including Burleson, Hudson Oaks, Granbury and Waxahachie. Additionally, H-E-B’s Favor Delivery now serves 29 cities across the metro area.

To serve even more customers in this rapidly growing part of Texas, H-E-B is scheduled to break ground on a store in Tarrant County’s Mansfield early next year.

Additionally, the retailer recently opened a cluster of stores in Frisco, Plano, and two locations in the Houston area.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The grocer’s store formats include H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.