H-E-B Opens 3 Stores on Same Day

As it continues to grow its footprint across Texas, H-E-B has opened three stores on the same day in Plano and in the Houston area.

“Today is a history-making day for H-E-B as we continue to grow across Texas,” said Stephen Butt, H-E-B board member and president – central market division. “In addition to the new Plano H-E-B, we’re also opening two new locations in the Houston area on the same day, adding to our strong network of stores.”

With a focus on the DFW area, H-E-B officially opened its store in Plano. The 118,000-square-foot Plano H-E-B store joins the recently opened Frisco H-E-B and six Central Market locations that have been serving DFW shoppers for more than two decades.

Located at 6001 Preston Road, the Plano store offers such distinctive features as a True Texas BBQ, H-E-B’s lauded barbecue restaurant; a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with a drive-thru; and a Home by H-E-B home décor department featuring furniture, woven textiles, and accent pieces from the Haven + Key and Texas Proud collections.

Emphasizing environmental sustainability, the store incorporates several energy-efficient inclusions, among them CO2 refrigeration units and LED lighting. The site also features extensive native landscaping throughout the property.

In addition to its store, H-E-B’s investment in the Plano community also will include a 55,000-square-foot e-commerce fulfillment center, a project that expands the retailer’s commitment to integrate innovative technologies that drive omnichannel growth and provide a more convenient and better shopping experience. The facility will be located adjacent to the Plano store and is expected to become operational by mid-2023.

With similar centers, H-E-B has grown supply chain capacity to help improve and power the expansion of its Curbside and Home Delivery services, which are available at more than 260 stores in Texas.

Meanwhile, in the Houston area, the company opened H-E-B stores in Magnolia and Willis. The store openings mark the first location in Willis, which is a community north of Houston, and the second in Magnolia, a city northwest of Houston.

The 112,000-square-foot H-E-B Magnolia Place is located at 13663 FM 1488, while the 112,000-square-foot H-E-B Willis is located at 12350 I-45 N., anchoring the new Market at Willis Shopping Center at the southeast corner of I-45 and FM 1097.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.