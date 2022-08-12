H-E-B Continues Push Into DFW Metroplex

H-E-B is expected to break ground on its newest addition to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex early next year. The Texas-based retailer, which already serves the region with its Central Market format, will bring its first H-E-B store to Tarrant County with a planned opening in Mansfield, about 30 miles from Dallas.

The Mansfield store will be located at the corner of US 287 and Broad Street. H-E-B owns about 28 acres at the site.

“We are excited to officially announce that H-E-B is coming to Mansfield,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B EVP. “We look forward to providing this dynamic and growing city with the best H-E-B has to offer.”

“For years our residents have asked for an H-E-B, and on behalf of the City Council, we are proud to welcome this economic driver and much desired business to Mansfield,” said Mayor Michael Evans. “With our growing economy and invested community, Mansfield is the perfect home for the first H-E-B location in southeast Tarrant County, and we are excited about the continued economic growth coming to our city and the entire southeast Tarrant County region.”

On May 25, H-E-B officially started construction on another location for the DFW Metroplex, breaking ground at the site of a new store in Allen, which is set to open in late summer 2023. The grocery chain is also adding frozen capabilities to its distribution facilities in Temple, Texas, in an effort to grow its current facility footprint by 325,000 square feet.

H-E-B has had a presence in the broader Metroplex community for more than 20 years with its Central Market stores, which were introduced to the DFW area in 2001 and serve customers in Dallas, Plano, Southlake and Fort Worth. H-E-B stores also serve communities near the Metroplex including Burleson, Hudson Oaks, Granbury and Waxahachie. Additionally, H-E-B’s Favor Delivery now serves 29 cities across the metro area.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.