H-E-B Getting Ready to Expand Footprint

H-E-B knows exactly how it wants to handle distribution to its new stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) region.

The San Antonio-based grocery chain is adding frozen capabilities to its distribution facilities in Temple, Texas. The project will grow H-E-B's current facility footprint by 325,000 square feet and will add over 100 jobs to the local economy.

"As H-E-B grows into new markets across Texas, expansion of our Temple facilities supports our commitment to be the best retailer in Texas," said Chad Madison, group VP of H-E-B warehousing.

H-E-B's Temple Distribution warehouse supports over 100 H-E-B retail stores across the region and has been operating in the Temple community since 2010. The company is in the permit stage of the expansion with construction slated to begin by the end of 2022, and project completion expected in 2024.

In 2021, H-E-B announced plans to bring its flagship H-E-B brand stores to the DFW Metroplex this year. The stores are slated to open in Frisco and Plano in the fall; one store in Frisco at the northeast corner of Legacy Dr. and Main St., and one store in Plano at the southwest corner of Preston Rd. and Spring Creek Parkway.

“At H-E-B we’ve always known that our success depends on two things: our customers, whose trust we must earn every day, and our partners who go above and beyond to serve them,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B EVP, North West Food/Drug Division. “Our two new stores will feature the best of H-E-B with products and services our customers have come to love and expect. We are committed to ensuring these stores are a meaningful addition to the Frisco and Plano communities.”

H-E-B has served the broader Metroplex community for two decades with its Central Market stores, which were introduced to the DFW area in 2001 and serve customers in Dallas, Plano, Southlake and Fort Worth. H-E-B stores also serve communities near the Metroplex including Burleson, Hudson Oaks, Granbury and Waxahachie. Additionally, H-E-B’s fast and convenient Favor Delivery now serves 29 cities across the metro area.

On June 28, H-E-B announced it would donate $10 million to help build a new elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where a shooter killed 19 children and two teachers in May.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.