H-E-B Reveals Quest for Texas Best Finalists

H-E-B is out with its finalists for this year’s Quest for Texas Best competition. After evaluating more than 500 entries from local vendors, the retailer’s business development and sourcing teams chose 10 brands for the final round of judging on Aug. 24 in Dallas.

The finalists have a shot at placing their products on H-E-B store shelves as part of the company’s longstanding commitment to sourcing Texas-produced items. Four winners will be selected later this month, including a $25,000 grand prize winner, a $20,000 first place winner, $15,000 second place winner and $10,000 third place winner.

This is the ninth annual friendly competition designed to discover outstanding local foods, beverages and general merchandise. Over the years, H-E-B has identified more than 860 products deemed worthy of shelf placement and awarded nearly $500,000 in prize money, along with in-kind marketing and mentoring support.

“At H-E-B, we are always seeking exceptional products to offer our customers and what better place to source them than from our fellow Texans,” said James Harris, senior director of diversity and inclusion and supplier diversity for H-E-B. “Through the Quest for Texas Best competition, we have the opportunity to witness, taste, and ultimately share amazing Texan-made products with our customers. This innovative program not only lets us offer new and unique products in-store, but it also allows us to support local, small, and diverse businesses.”

The 2022 finalists include the following:

Four Sixes Ranch Chuck Wagon Chili Mix , from Brandie Blodgett Mustian and Dr. Nick Nickelson in Guthrie.

I Love Chamoy Sugar-Free Chamoy, from Annie Leal in McAllen.

Lapeyreaux’s Crawfish Hand Cleaner, from James Lapeyrouse and Chris English in Magnolia.

Love & Cookies Gourmet Frozen Cookie Dough , from Ashley Cameron in Lakeway.

Patria Energía Pura , from Guillermo Amtmann, Patricio Garcia Cano and Derek Amtmann in Houston.

Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que Rub , from Brent Reaves and Juan Reaves in Dallas.

Texas Iberico Artisan Cured Meats , from Ashly Martin, Sondra Crawford and Tim Harris in Menard.

The Sweet Blvd Japanese Cotton Cheesecake, from Nadia Escalante and Manual Alvarez in Brownsville.

Zwïta Traditional Harissa and Zucchini and Potato Shakshuka, from Karim Arem and Mansour Arem in Houston.

More details on each product and vendor winner are available on H-E-B's website.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.