Save A Lot Partners With RangeMe to Scale Sourcing Efforts

Save A Lot is growing its product assortment through a partnership with product discovery and sourcing platform RangeMe. The grocer focuses on offering low prices on private label and national brand items, meat, produce, and many non-food items, and is now looking to do so through new product discovery of emerging and established brands.

“Save A Lot is a limited assortment, hometown value grocer. That means we are laser focused on providing convenience, value and quality products for everyone who walks through our doors,” said Tom Burkemper, VP of DSD and merchandising services for Save A Lot.

“The differentiator for us is that through our partnership with RangeMe, we are able to more quickly source, evaluate, and customize assortment options for our Retail Partners,” Burkemper continued. “RangeMe allows us to review vendor submissions at the national, regional, and local market level. This helps to ensure we bring a great selection of items tailored to meet the quality standards and market specific needs of our Retail Partners and the customers they serve.”

As Save A Lot looks to source innovative products and increase selection for its customers, the retailer’s tie-up with RangeMe will allow it to access more than 200,000 suppliers interested in getting their products on store shelves.

“Save A Lot understands that providing the best products at the best prices is often the driving force behind shoppers’ purchases,” said Nicky Jackson, CEO and founder of San Francisco-based RangeMe. “RangeMe’s ability to connect them with an array of suppliers across CPG categories will help aid in their product discovery and scale their product sourcing in an efficient, streamlined manner.”

Save A Lot has approximately 900 stores in 32 states, and 14 wholesale distribution centers. The Earth City, Mo.-based company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.