Save A Lot Completes Store Remodels in Philly Metro Area

Save A Lot is elevating its discount chain image to become known as the hometown grocer of choice in the Philadelphia metro area with recent store renovations. Local store operator Save Philly Stores has completed a $4.5 million investment in the full- store remodels of 19 Save A Lot locations across the Philadelphia metro area, as well as locations in New Jersey and Delaware.

Customers entering the stores will notice a lighter, brighter and easier-to-shop footprint that includes new produce fixtures, LED lighting, updated décor and signage, wider aisles, and new interior and exterior paint. Based on customer feedback, each store has also expanded its assortment to include new international offerings, more fresh produce options, additional national brands and an expanded nonfood selection. Stores will also offer meat cut fresh in stores daily by experienced butchers.

“Last year, we expanded our Save A Lot footprint in the region to modernize each store and enhance our shopper’s experience,” said Shawn Rinnier, president of Save Philly Stores. “We’re thrilled to unveil the new look and feel of our Save A Lot stores to our customers. Not only do we plan to bring them a wide selection of produce, fresh cut meat in stores and national brands our customers love, but we’re adding more than 1,000 new international items at each location for customers to enjoy. Those offerings will vary based on location and customer need, but we’re committed to being the hometown grocer of choice for these 19 communities.”

Save Philly stores featuring an upgraded look and feel include:

New Jersey

1501 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City

31 E. Broad Street, Bridgeton

2881 Mt. Ephraim Avenue, Camden (this is Save A Lot’s biggest store in the Philly metro area , at 21,000 square feet)

Delaware

714 S. Maryland Avenue, Wilmington

401 Naamans Road, Claymont

196 Penn Mart Center, New Castle

Pennsylvania

5601 Vine Street, Philadelphia

5834 Pulaski Street, Philadelphia

6301 Chew Avenue, Philadelphia

150 S. MacDade Boulevard, Darby

1500 Garrett Road, Upper Darby

222-26 S. Queen Street, Lancaster

1850 Delmar Drive, Folcroft

3520 Edgemont Avenue, Brookhaven

1045 Mt. Rose Avenue, York

810 Oley Street, Reading

2963 N. 7 th Street, Harrisburg

1721 Markley Street Norristown

611 N. 12th Street, Lebanon

“We’re delighted by Save Philly’s recent remodel efforts,” said Tim Schroder, chief sales and marketing officer at Save A Lot. “Shawn and his wife, Susan, quadrupled Save Philly’s footprint in 2021 and have doubled down by making a significant investment in elevating the customer shopping experience in all their stores. Save Philly’s commitment to delivering outstanding operations and providing unmatched value and quality will benefit these communities for years to come.”

The Philly metro area remodel is part of the brand’s efforts to modernize its stores across the country by working with its independent license owners. To date, nearly a third of the network has been updated, with many more remodels planned in 2022.

Save A Lot completed its ongoing re-licensing program and its transition to a pure-play wholesale model in December 2021.

Save A Lot has approximately 900 stores in 32 states, and 14 wholesale distribution centers. The Earth City, Mo.-based company is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.