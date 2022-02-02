Save A Lot Gets a New CEO

As the company shifts to a wholesale business model, discount grocer Save A Lot has appointed Leon Bergmann as CEO. He will take over the role from acting CEO Craig Herkert in March.

A seasoned grocery and wholesale executive, Bergmann most recently served as CEO for Detroit, Mich.-based Harvest Sherwood Food Distributors. His two decades of experience also include leadership positions at Unified Grocers, SuperValu and C&S Holdings.

“Leon combines deep industry expertise and a consistent track record of success at leading grocery brands and wholesale businesses that will be invaluable as we execute against our long-term growth strategy. We are excited to welcome Leon to the Save A Lot team and look forward to working alongside him and the management team as we pursue the strategic growth opportunities ahead,” remarked Justin Shaw, Save A Lot’s chairman of the board, adding, “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Craig Herkert for his leadership during the six months he served in the role as interim CEO and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Bergmann said he is looking forward to working with the Save A Lot organization and its retail partners during a crucial time in its growth and change. “The Save A Lot model is well positioned to capitalize in industry trends and meet the needs of consumers. I look forward to working with my colleagues at all levels to build on our legacy as the industry’s leading hometown grocer,” he said

Bergmann will steer Save A Lot as it continues to remake its business. In January, the grocer completed the sale of 33 stores in the Orlando area, following the November sale of six company-owned stores in Texas and Florida to retail partner Yellow Banana LLC.

Save A Lot has more than 900 stores in 32 states, and 14 wholesale distribution centers. The Earth City, Mo.-based company is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.