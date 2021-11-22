Save A Lot Opens Its Biggest Store in Philly Metro Area

One of the largest discount grocery chains in the country has opened its largest location in the Philadelphia metropolitan area. Save A Lot celebrated the relocation and grand reopening of its Camden, N.J., store on Nov. 18. Save Philly, led by local owner/operators Shawn and Susan Rinnier, acquired the Camden store from Save A Lot in May as part of the discount grocer’s efforts to convert corporate-owned stores to local operations.

At 21,000 square feet, the new store, located at 2881 Mt. Ephraim Avenue, is the largest Save A Lot location in the Philly metro area and will provide Camden residents with such options as a full-service fresh meat-cutting operation, expanded fresh produce and frozen offerings, local favorites like Dietz & Watson, and a wide assortment of Goya and other Hispanic products.

The new store reflects Save A Lot’s new brand image, providing a fresh look and enhanced functionality, with a bright and easy-to-shop footprint that includes shorter and wider aisles, new produce displays and signage to help customers find what they need.

“We’ve expanded our Save A Lot footprint in the region significantly over the last year, and our focus with each new store we take on is to double down on the service and localization we offer customers. As a local operator, it’s important for us to respond to the needs of the neighborhood,” said Shawn Rinnier, president of Save Philly Stores. “I’m very proud of the new Camden location, but especially proud to be able to give shoppers the best of both worlds: low prices and fresh, healthy foods.”

In addition to the relocated Camden store, Save Philly acquired two other area Save A Lot locations, in Lebanon, Pa., and Bridgeton, N.J., earlier this month, bringing the company’s total store count to 19 across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

“We’re delighted that Shawn and Susan continue to invest in creating a fantastic shopping experience for customers in the Philadelphia metro area,” said Tim Schroder, chief marketing and sales officer for Save A Lot. “The Camden relocation is another example of Save Philly’s commitment to outstanding operations. This beautiful new store will provide customers with top-notch service and a modern shopping experience, all with Save A Lot’s unmatched quality and value. I’m confident it will have a profound impact on the neighborhood.”

As part of its grand opening festivities, the Camden Save A Lot store provided a free shopping bag and $10 gift card for the first 150 customers in line, as well as raffles and free water, coffee and doughnuts throughout the day.

Besides Save Philly, Save A Lot also recently expanded its retail partnership with Yellow Banana LLC through the sale of an additional six company-owned stores in Dallas and Jacksonville, Fla. The latest deal brings Yellow Banana’s total Save A Lot store count to 38 stores in five states.

Save A Lot has approximately 1,000 stores in 32 states, and 14 wholesale distribution centers. The Earth City, Mo.-based company is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.