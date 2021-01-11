Save A Lot Kicks off Holiday Donation Program

‘Tis the season for holiday giving, and Sav A Lot is giving back with its annual food donation program. Beginning this week through November 30, shoppers at the discount grocer can buy pre-assembled bags of food at the register for $4.99 to donate to local charities.

Now in its sixth year, the “Bags for a Brighter Holiday” program provides those in need with a variety of food items for holiday celebrations, including stuffing mix, canned beans, pasta and other pantry staples. Headed into the holidays, Save A Lot is also supporting the No Kid Hungry initiative, providing a matching $4.99 to that campaign for every food donation bag purchased.

“As many hopefully return to gathering with family and friends this holiday season, we continue to be reminded of the challenges millions face nationwide, and giving back to those in need is as important now as ever before,” said Tim Schroder, chief sales and marketing officer at Save A Lot. “With our ‘Bags for a Brighter Holiday’ program, we encourage Save A Lot shoppers to help us make a direct and measurable impact aiding both those in our own communities as well as kids everywhere through our efforts to support No Kid Hungry on Giving Tuesday. Based on the past five years of success, I know that if we all come together, we can collectively make the holidays brighter for so many in need.”

Diana Hovey, senior vice president at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign, said that the need for food security is particularly strong, with twin challenges of the lingering pandemic and higher food costs. “Save A Lot’s support on Giving Tuesday comes at a pivotal moment for ensuring kids have access to the right foods they need to grow, and we couldn’t be more honored to collaborate with the brand and its shoppers to help end childhood hunger across America,” Hovey remarked.

Save A Lot has approximately 1,000 stores in 32 states, and 14 wholesale distribution centers. The Earth City, Mo.-based company is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.