Save A Lot Attracts Customers With 3-Minute Shopping Spree

Save A Lot's loyal customers across the country have the opportunity to win a shopping spree this fall. The discount grocery chain is celebrating autumn’s arrival with a national sweepstakes in which one lucky winner will receive a three-minute shopping spree at their local Save A Lot store.

Now through Oct. 31, customers can enter the sweepstakes by visiting SaveALot.com/ShoppingSpree and signing up for Save A Lot’s e-mail club, which gives them access to exclusive deals and offers. The winner will be revealed following the close of the promotion.

“Who wouldn’t love the opportunity to race down the aisles of their hometown Save A Lot to stock up on their favorite products?” said Tim Schroder, SVP of marketing at Save A Lot. “We can’t wait to surprise one lucky winner with this awesome opportunity. And for those who don’t win the shopping spree, they’ll still have access to exclusive deals that guarantee you’ll be saving a lot – like, a lot a lot.”

Schroder’s “like, a lot a lot” comment is a reference to the retailer’s new multitiered marketing campaign featuring an original song and music video. As a part of a broader effort to refresh its identity, the new Save A Lot campaign includes catchy 15- and 30-second music videos with the theme of “Like, A Lot A Lot,” helmed by a director who won an MTV Video of the Year Award for his video for singer Taylor Swift.

In addition to the high-profile video director, Drew Kirsch, the song features vocals by rising singers and hip-hop artists Tamara Bubble, Leon Evans and Sarai. The videos are posted on YouTube and featured in television ads. Plus, the music is available on such streaming platforms as Spotify and Apple Music.

Save A Lot has approximately 1,000 stores in 32 states, and 14 wholesale distribution centers. The Earth City, Mo.-based company is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.