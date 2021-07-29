Save A Lot Goes Big With New Creative Campaign

As part of a broader effort to refresh its identity, discount grocery chain Save A Lot is rolling out a new multi-tiered marketing campaign featuring an original song and music video. The campaign, created by the retailer’s agency VIA, includes catchy 15-second and 30-second spots with the theme of “Like, A Lot A Lot”, helmed by a director who won an MTV “Video of the Year Award” for his video for singer Taylor Swift.

In addition to the high-profile video director, Drew Kirsch, the song features vocals by rising singers and hip-hop artists Tamara Bubble, Leon Evans and Sarai. The videos are posted on YouTube and will be featured in television ads, and the music is available on streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.

"It all started when we took a closer look at the little red dot in our logo. Over the last year, our focus has been on our long-term growth and becoming a brand of choice for our customers, including providing them with an enhanced hometown shopping experience. This new campaign further builds on our current efforts of modernizing our stores and breaking out of the sea of sameness that's taken over the industry as of late," explained Tim Schroder, SVP of marketing at Save A Lot.

Kirsch weighed in on the project, too. "Our goal was to make this video like nothing you've ever seen before from a grocery store brand – and I'm pretty sure we wound up creating a phenomenon. It's impossible not to get up and dance once you see this video – and no judgment if it's even in the aisle of your neighborhood Save A Lot,” he declared.

Save A Lot has 1,000 stores in 32 states and 14 wholesale distribution centers. The company is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.